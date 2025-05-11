Does Ilia Topuria pull out of UFC 317 now?

Islam made it clear he has his sights set on fighting JDM at welterweight, but that he won't vacate his 155 pound title. I'm sure the UFC will pressure him to vacate, but those negotiations will take time, and time is something UFC 317 doesn't have.

While the UFC are busy negotiating with Makhachev, the only thing they can offer Topuria is an interim title shot against Charles Oliveira. Does Topuria accept? Or does he pull out of the card and wait for his undisputed title shot?
 
I think he should take the fight, I doubt Islam wants to give away the belt, wants the shot of being crowned double champ and tbf he's probably earned it. Let him move up and let Topuria fight Charles for an interim belt which could get updated to an undisputed belt in time. Then come what may. I got JDM taking Islam's zero and sending him back to LW for the record.
 
podsox said:
He has a shitload of leverage now. International fight week has nothing else that will sell
I doubt he has enough leverage to get the UFC to strip Makhachev though. So he will have to trade that leverage for money.
 
He doesn't want to end up in Aspinalls position.

I wouldn't be surprised if Islam beats JDM proclaims himself GOAT and retires.
 
Kevster said:
Would be pretty dumb if he did tbh.
I agree, but he has been adamant that he will only accept a fight for the undisputed title. We just have to wait and see I guess. No doubt this is why Dana walked out of the UFC 315 press conference, because he knows he has no answers.
 
podsox said:
He has a shitload of leverage now. International fight week has nothing else that will sell
Dricus and Khamzat would sell, but for some reason still no announcement on that front though tbf DDP is claiming fight's virtually done apart from locking in a date.
 
LetThemBleed said:
Dricus and Khamzat would sell, but for some reason still no announcement on that front though tbf DDP is claiming fight's virtually done apart from locking in a date.
Dana said definitively DDP vs Khamzat wouldn't be at UFC 317. From what I've seen, most people on these forums are speculating that DDP will fight Khamzat in Abu Dhabi in October, although that event has yet to be announced.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Dana said definitively DDP vs Khamzat wouldn't be at UFC 317. From what I've seen, most people on these forums are speculating that DDP will fight Khamzat in Abu Dhabi in October, although that event has yet to be announced.
Jeez that's a while away for both given what Dricus fought in Feb and Khamzat hasn't fought since Oct last year. More likely JDM Islam for the Abu Dhabi Oct card. If 317 isn't an option for DDP/Khamzat maybe for 319, or they could stack 318 but pretty sure Max/Poirier 3 will be the headliner for that one.
 
LetThemBleed said:
Jeez that's a while away for both given what Dricus fought in Feb and Khamzat hasn't fought since Oct last year. More likely JDM Islam for the Abu Dhabi Oct card. If 317 isn't an option for DDP/Khamzat maybe for 319, or they could stack 318 but pretty sure Max/Poirier 3 will be the headliner for that one.
Highly doubt that happens. There's still speculation that Khamzat can't fight in the USA, although I'm sure Dana is busy trying to fix that with Trump controlling the Federal Government.

Also the UFC is struggling to fill main events if you haven't noticed. They can't afford to stack cards right now.

UFC 318 is BMF fight, I doubt they add another main.
UFC 319 is supposedly Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira rematch, again I doubt they add another fight.
UFC 320 is Mexico Noche UFC 3, and I highly doubt Khamzat fights in Mexico.

So we're waiting until at least UFC 321 (October) for Khamzat vs DDP. I just don't see it happening earlier.
 
islam want the WW belt and he will probably defend his LW belt in one more fight against winner of arman / topuria
he submitted charles previously quite a decisive win
 
Alpha_T83 said:
I agree, but he has been adamant that he will only accept a fight for the undisputed title. We just have to wait and see I guess. No doubt this is why Dana walked out of the UFC 315 press conference, because he knows he has no answers.
He must have realised it might be him that misses out in this situation, it had to be somebody.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Highly doubt that happens. There's still speculation that Khamzat can't fight in the USA, although I'm sure Dana is busy trying to fix that with Trump controlling the Federal Government.

Also the UFC is struggling to fill main events if you haven't noticed. They can't afford to stack cards right now.

UFC 318 is BMF fight, I doubt they add another main.
UFC 319 is supposedly Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira rematch, again I doubt they add another fight.
UFC 320 is Mexico Noche UFC 3, and I highly doubt Khamzat fights in Mexico.

So we're waiting until at least UFC 321 (October) for Khamzat vs DDP. I just don't see it happening earlier.
You might be on the money especially with Khamzat's comparatively recent visa issues but damn you'd almost want him away from the title if he's stuck fighting only when the UFC makes it out to Abu Dhabi. Surely that problem's gotta be solved soon. Wonder if they'll screw Evloev over and have Volk Rodriguez 2 for 320.
 
