Does Ilia Topuria pull out of UFC 317 now?

Alpha_T83
Canada Belt
@red
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2016
- Messages
- 8,828
- Reaction score
- 4,746
Islam made it clear he has his sights set on fighting JDM at welterweight, but that he won't vacate his 155 pound title. I'm sure the UFC will pressure him to vacate, but those negotiations will take time, and time is something UFC 317 doesn't have.
While the UFC are busy negotiating with Makhachev, the only thing they can offer Topuria is an interim title shot against Charles Oliveira. Does Topuria accept? Or does he pull out of the card and wait for his undisputed title shot?
