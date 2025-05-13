Does Ilia fight for the 3rd belt regardless? Or only after an Islam win?

If both win I can't see a way that they don't make the fight. Double champ vs double champ, P4P n1 vs 2 and the first triple belt attempt in UFC history.

It seems to big for it to not happen, and is there even a reason for it not to? If Islam was like some devastating striker, surely Topuria could be afraid and contempt with two belts but why would be afraid of a guy that has like 1 k.o each 6 fights? Just accept your biggest payday ever and if you get choked out, you got choked out.
How much of an advantage is it for Islam to fight at 170 vs 155? Is the UFC hoping both win their fights to have one of the biggest fights ever? Would it be the highest level MMA fight ever?

PS: For the Charles fans(I'm one too): I'm not discounting him, 1st words of the post are "If both win". Don't assume I'm just overlooking him.
 
And? Will Islam do a leg lengthening surgery when he fights at 170 or will he be the same height?

Even if it is just for the payday why not?
Islam has the frame for 170, he’s about the same height as JDM. Ilia is tiny, he doesn’t have the frame to be optimally performant while also being big enough to withstand the grind of WWs. Ilia has looked great at 145 but these guys aren’t superheroes, Ilia will get hurt badly if he goes to 170.
 
Islam has the frame for 170, he’s about the same height as JDM. Ilia is tiny, he doesn’t have the frame to be optimally performant while also being big enough to withstand the grind of WWs. Ilia has looked great at 145 but these guys aren’t superheroes, Ilia will get hurt badly if he goes to 170.
Only person Islam ever made stiff was a guy that had like 15 losses coming off a 3 year layoff. Even Volk ate an headkick and didn't went limp.

You think Topuria will not want one of the biggest fights in history because he is afraid of getting hurt? Seriously?
 
Only person Islam ever made stiff was a guy that had like 15 losses coming off a 3 year layoff. Even Volk ate an headkick and didn't went limp.

You think Topuria will not want one of the biggest fights in history because he is afraid of getting hurt? Seriously?
Topuria fans are delusional. The UFC aren't going to gift him 3 straight title shots and Islam has gigantic 6 foot plus men like Shavkat and Garry to deal with at WW, the least of his concerns are a FW midget.
 
Topuria fans are delusional. The UFC aren't going to gift him 3 straight title shots and Islam has gigantic 6 foot plus men like Shavkat and Garry to deal with at WW, the least of his concerns are a FW midget.
Ilia fans need an introductions to physics course lol. Body mass makes a difference. That’s why weight classes exist.
 
This is the second thread I’ve read about Ilia Topuria at welterweight. Where is this coming from? Lol
 
Kind of makes sense. Everyone is happy with Islam Topuria before that fight. Having it a weight class higher is too much? It does give Islam a huge advantage in grappling. But I think if they fought at LW and WW it will look the same for the most part.
 
G

