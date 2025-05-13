Does Ilia fight for the 3rd belt regardless? Or only after an Islam win?

If both win I can't see a way that they don't make the fight. Double champ vs double champ, P4P n1 vs 2 and the first triple belt attempt in UFC history.



It seems to big for it to not happen, and is there even a reason for it not to? If Islam was like some devastating striker, surely Topuria could be afraid and contempt with two belts but why would be afraid of a guy that has like 1 k.o each 6 fights? Just accept your biggest payday ever and if you get choked out, you got choked out.

How much of an advantage is it for Islam to fight at 170 vs 155? Is the UFC hoping both win their fights to have one of the biggest fights ever? Would it be the highest level MMA fight ever?



PS: For the Charles fans(I'm one too): I'm not discounting him, 1st words of the post are "If both win". Don't assume I'm just overlooking him.