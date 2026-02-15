Does Gane deserve the next TS ?

I honestly don't know. If Tom can fight then yes they should absolutely rematch IMO.

But if they're doing and interim or even worse, stripping Tom of his title, then should he fight for the interim ? I'm less sure about this one.

How are you feeling about that ?
 
Kung Fu Kowboy said:
Tom didn't even win the Undisputed Championship or ever defend it , it was a gift from Dana...

So... I hate to say it but I have no problem with him being stripped of it.
I mean that's another discussion. And he technically didn't have the opportunity to fight for it.

But regarding Gane I'm really unsure.
 
Koya said:
Honestly Jones played him. He was smarter. And I dislike Jones but he's damn smart in career management.
Except that Jones looked like a chicken and permanent damaged his legacy.

GOATs don't duck the #1 contender.
 
Neck&Neck said:
Waldo vs Hokit
ufc-josh-hokit.gif
 
Yes of course gane does there is no fighter more deserving in the division currently, his only losses are still to jones and ngannou. If they want to do a volkov vs gane interim or a periera vs gane interim it's fine
 
