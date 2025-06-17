Does Francis Ngannou belong to the top 5 HW GOAT?

With everything going on with the PFL and Francis Ngannou showing up in Usman’s corner, people are starting to talk again about a possible UFC return — and honestly, I just want to say it up front: I think it’s the right move.

The UFC needs to re-sign Francis, even if it means Dana has to swallow his ego. You simply can’t pass on Francis vs. Jon or Francis vs. Tom — these are massive fights that could save a heavyweight division that, let’s be real, is in the toilet right now.

Seriously, look at the division today — who are the real up-and-coming threats? Almeida? Gane? Lol.

But I’m making this post because I want your opinion. I saw a heated debate recently and I really want to hear from the Sherdog crowd on this. I won’t say where I stand because I don’t want to seem biased — but here’s the question (true or false):

Francis Ngannou does not belong in the top 5 greatest heavyweights of all time.

For example, would you put Francis over any of these guys in terms of career?
  • Fedor
  • Cormier
  • Stipe
  • Cain
  • JDS
  • Werdum
I’m honestly curious what you guys think. Just had a long back-and-forth with someone on this and want to get the take from the old school fans here.

Does Francis really belong in the top 5 all-time HWs? Let’s hear the arguments.
 
No, he sould out his legacy and his chances to be in the GOAT talks for 2 nice boxing paydays.
 
I wouldn’t even put him in the Top 10 HW all time. Most of his resume is made up of beating legends way past their best. He’s got one UFC title defense, and one PFL title win. Lots of HWs have resumes as good or better.
This. Stipe himself was a grave digger and Ngannou came even after that! Both get WAY too much credit because of the UFC hype machine
 
He took the money over legacy. Maybe if he came back and beat Jones or Aspinall, but that would take mountains to move. Maybe he could've been one of the best HWs, but we'll never know. He could keep beating every HW out of the UFC.
 
Lol Dana doesn't NEED to do anything.
Christ man cone on. Dana will never do anything with Ngannou again.

There's more chance of aliens landing in a space ship on Pennsylvania Avenue.

2nd....ngannou is really just a big Strong man who punches hard and fast. I don't even consider him an MMA fighter.
Plus his punching technique sucks.
Usually he just bumrushes opponents, swinging wildly for the first 60secs and , yes, if he connects its Game over. He even managed to connect against Tyson fury.....whoop di doo he still LOST.

How did he do against Anthony Joshua in a boxing ring? Got destroyed that's what happened.
 
Ngannou is a phenomenal counterstriker and a better wrestler than Gane. Beyond that, he fights MMA, sort of. That's enough to make him top three HW in the world today.
 
His overall record has aged like milk unfortunately. He beat prime Blaydes and Rozenstruik. But JDS, Cain, Arlovski, and Overeem wins were all very old versions of former champs.

He is 1-1 with Stipe. Losing the first fight 50-45

Lost to Derrick Lewis.

Jones beat Gane super easy. Francis squeaked out a decision.

Did very well against Fury... but since he lost nobody will ever remember it.
Joshua annihilated him.
 
I love francis especially the way he carries himself as a true sportsman but I have him just outside the top five greatest of all time heavy weights

it's really gonna be hard to top Fedors 27 fight win streak, 10 years of domination and like 15 first round finishes , oh yea plus he beat like 10 guys who were ufc Champs at one time or another (you know what I mean)

It's gonna be real hard to beat fedor, and the ufc hype machine won't be able to justify jones as hw goat either
 
Not only that, do we really want to see a killer that faced absolutely zero consequences for his actions allowed to compete in the UFC again? For all the shit people give Jon Jones for his mistakes, at least he never killed anyone.
 
Don't lie to yourself.

The UFC need a big heavyweight name now. It's the perfect time for him to comeback especially since he's turning 39 in a couple of months.

I want to see him back. Jones afraid or whatever then go book him against Tom. Let's get things rolling (though I don't buy that notion of Jones being afraid and been laughing at it for a while but that's another subject).

Francis in the UFC right now would help ALOT that division. It's by far the less healthy as of now.
 
