Does Francis Ngannou belong to the top 5 HW GOAT?

Fedor

Cormier

Stipe

Cain

JDS

Werdum

With everything going on with the PFL and Francis Ngannou showing up in Usman’s corner, people are starting to talk again about a possible UFC return — and honestly, I just want to say it up front: I think it’s the right move.The UFCto re-sign Francis, even if it means Dana has to swallow his ego. You simplypass on Francis vs. Jon or Francis vs. Tom — these are massive fights that could save a heavyweight division that, let’s be real, is in the toilet right now.Seriously, look at the division today — who are the real up-and-coming threats? Almeida? Gane? Lol.But I’m making this post because I want your opinion. I saw a heated debate recently and I really want to hear from the Sherdog crowd on this. I won’t say where I stand because I don’t want to seem biased — but here’s the question (true or false):For example, would you put Francis over any of these guys in terms of career?I’m honestly curious what you guys think. Just had a long back-and-forth with someone on this and want to get the take from the old school fans here.Let’s hear the arguments.