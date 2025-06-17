Does Francis Ngannou belong to the top 5 HW GOAT?

lerobshow
With everything going on with the PFL and Francis Ngannou showing up in Usman’s corner, people are starting to talk again about a possible UFC return — and honestly, I just want to say it up front: I think it’s the right move.
The UFC needs to re-sign Francis, even if it means Dana has to swallow his ego. You simply can’t pass on Francis vs. Jon or Francis vs. Tom — these are massive fights that could save a heavyweight division that, let’s be real, is in the toilet right now.
Seriously, look at the division today — who are the real up-and-coming threats? Almeida? Gane? Lol.
But I’m making this post because I want your opinion. I saw a heated debate recently and I really want to hear from the Sherdog crowd on this. I won’t say where I stand because I don’t want to seem biased — but here’s the question (true or false):
Francis Ngannou does not belong in the top 5 greatest heavyweights of all time.
For example, would you put Francis over any of these guys in terms of career?
Does Francis really belong in the top 5 all-time HWs? Let’s hear the arguments.
- Fedor
- Cormier
- Stipe
- Cain
- JDS
- Werdum
