Does depression mean something great will come ?

When you are sick and bored of your life. Is that the start of a new era ? Unlocking new heights. How long can I be medicore. I'm so bored.
 
"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."
 
For me it got worse, stuck at a job that pays decent to support the family.
Stuck. Painted into a corner. Work is like Ground hog day over and over.

Injuries that don't heal, chronic pain. Can't train in BJJ anymore.
I don't give a shit about anything really anymore. Apathy is near max.

Good luck.

In before someone says go to the doctor and get labs drawn, exercise, increase vitamin D, try Ashwaganhda etc.
 
I guess if you get through it and reinvent yourself maybe.
Otherwise no.
 
In space flight, “attitude” refers to orientation: which direction your vehicle is pointing relative to the Sun, Earth and other spacecraft. If you lose control of your attitude, two things happen: the vehicle starts to tumble and spin, disorienting everyone on board, and it also strays from its course, which, if you’re short on time or fuel, could mean the difference between life and death. In the Soyuz, for example, we use every cue from every available source—periscope, multiple sensors, the horizon—to monitor our attitude constantly and adjust if necessary. We never want to lose attitude, since maintaining attitude is fundamental to success.



In my experience, something similar is true on Earth. Ultimately, I don’t determine whether I arrive at the desired professional destination. Too many variables are out of my control. There’s really just one thing I can control: my attitude during the journey, which is what keeps me feeling steady and stable, and what keeps me headed in the right direction. So I consciously monitor and correct, if necessary, because losing attitude would be far worse than not achieving my goal.

Chris Hadfield
 
Spam On Rye said:
I don't understand how someone can be bored. There's so many activities to do.
Boredom happens and it's a right cunt.

Get back out on your jet skis, rollercoasters and taming elephants.
 
Trabaho said:
When you are sick and bored of your life. Is that the start of a new era ? Unlocking new heights. How long can I be medicore. I'm so bored.
Aren't you training? Go sign up for a fight. At least you'll have a goal for a couple of weeks or month. Do this regularly.
 
