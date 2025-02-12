Does Dan Hooker Pull This off Against Gaethje or Does His Run End?

Gabe
As of right now there isn’t a single other upcoming fight that I’m more excited about than this one. Gaethje isn’t gonna think about a takedown and Hooker won’t be able to hold Gaethje down. This should be a pure stand up war until someone goes down. I favor Gaethje but this one’s close. I haven’t even checked to see who is favored, probably Justin slightly. Can Hooker make this four in a row?