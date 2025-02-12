  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Does Dan Hooker Pull This off Against Gaethje or Does His Run End?

Gabe

Gabe

Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Joined
Feb 8, 2015
Messages
12,376
Reaction score
6,212
As of right now there isn’t a single other upcoming fight that I’m more excited about than this one. Gaethje isn’t gonna think about a takedown and Hooker won’t be able to hold Gaethje down. This should be a pure stand up war until someone goes down. I favor Gaethje but this one’s close. I haven’t even checked to see who is favored, probably Justin slightly. Can Hooker make this four in a row?
 
I think hooker loses badly, he showed improved wrestling defense against gamrot but he was getting tagged in that fight and his defense looked as bad as ever. Gaethje is faster, hits harder, and arguably more skilled since he outstruck fiziev. I think gaethje just had a bad matchup against a fast elite striker like holloway who also broke justin's nose in round 1 disrupting his breathing for the rest of the fight
 
Hard one to call. Normally i'd take gaethje all day. But Dan has found his confidence again, and Gaethje's last appearance was getting brutally finished. Which is hard to predict how someone comes back from that, especially where it's later in Justin's career after many many miles.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
I think hooker loses badly, he showed improved wrestling defense against gamrot but he was getting tagged in that fight and his defense looked as bad as ever. Gaethje is faster, hits harder, and arguably more skilled since he outstruck fiziev. I think gaethje just had a bad matchup against a fast elite striker like holloway who also broke justin's nose in round 1 disrupting his breathing for the rest of the fight
Click to expand...
he only outstruck fiziev after rafael gassed. There are fundamental differences in skill between Fiziev and Gaethje, and Justin will never catch up there.
 
kingmob6 said:
he only outstruck fiziev after rafael gassed. There are fundamental differences in skill between Fiziev and Gaethje, and Justin will never catch up there.
Click to expand...
he was landing good shots early in round 2, I don't think fiziev gassed after 1 round, justin just adapted in round 2 and figured him out.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
he was landing good shots early in round 2, I don't think fiziev gassed after 1 round, justin just adapted in round 2 and figured him out.
Click to expand...
he was gassing by mid of 2nd round. Justin has good timing on his strikes and a ton of good experience. He can land almost on everyone, but skill for skill Fiziev is way ahead of him. Justin won that fight in the 3rd though, when Rafael was just gassed.
 
Justin’s got 1-2 more fights in him before he fights himself retarded & Hookers too dumb and tough that he’s probably got another 3-4 if he doesn’t take any more Barboza like assbeatings.
But I hope they KO each other and both double retire.

Whatever happens here’s to them turning in a bloody dance that I will forsure watch.
 
The funny thing they tried with this Hooker many times, matching him up with fighters who many people considered out of their prime or washed, they did it with him and Barboza, Poirier and not with Gaethje, difference is I think Hooker has finally out everything together snd Gaethje has stop improving his skills or adapting it. Hooker got this imo.
 
Gabe said:
As of right now there isn’t a single other upcoming fight that I’m more excited about than this one. Gaethje isn’t gonna think about a takedown and Hooker won’t be able to hold Gaethje down. This should be a pure stand up war until someone goes down. I favor Gaethje but this one’s close. I haven’t even checked to see who is favored, probably Justin slightly. Can Hooker make this four in a row?
Click to expand...

Hooker gets hit and rocked A LOT, while Gaethje (still) seems to take shots pretty well.
This will be brutal.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Lying Dan gets hammered into dust
Click to expand...
200.gif



GAETHJE IS GOING DOWN!!!!!!!

100.gif
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Lying Dan gets hammered into dust
Click to expand...
I was actually wondering what kind of lies he's gonna come up with, about Gaethje🤣
He could say something negative about Justin being Mexican or not being a "real" Mexican?! Nobody ever does that and it's a good needling point for some folks.
Either way, JG wrecks this Pinche Mentiroso from pillar to post, Chicano style!!🌮💥🌯
 
Last edited:
I don’t want to see either guy get a title shot. Looking forward to the fight though. I think Gaethje by late stoppage.
 
