Does Cormier overrate himself?

I've noticed with a lot of the Jones/Aspinall talk that Cormier often insinuates that if the fight took place 10yrs ago then Jones would have already fought and beaten Aspinall and one of his main explanations seems to be "well, Jon beat me and I was never better than when I fought him the 2nd time".

I find myself thinking; "OK, so? You're not the best fighter of all time, are you?" You're not anywhere close. Cormier had a great a career but its not like he fought prime JDS, Cain, Werdum, Overeem, etc is it. He flash Ko'ed Stipe once then got thoroughly beaten back twice. The idea he beats Aspinall easily because he beat DC is DC giving himself too much credit IMO.

Where's this idea he would've fought Aspinall 10yrs ago even coming from? He damn sure didnt fight the aforementioned HW's did he. He was beating up &/or winning decisions against Glover & OSP & old blown up middleweights. He didn't fight Ngannou 4yrs ago either.
 
Cheated with the towel and laughed about it at his HOF speech... :rolleyes:
XJBVH9DwImLywNCjnfdjnaFKvNgekmclm0ZERCSFRjM.jpg


hehe, it is so fun when I cheat you guys [<dunn]
 
Howard Moon said:
He's a lifelong cheater with a massive ego. Are you surprised he's a liar too?
DC? Lifelong cheater is a bit strong. And I don't know that he's lying here just a tad delusional IMO. I think he believes what he's saying
 
JBJ was here said:
Cormier thinks he's better than Jones because of steroids even though Cormier cheated on the scale to win a title.
You know over the years I've come to realize people hate jones so much they will just ignore that dc himself is an admitted cheater. It's just so happens phrases like "once a cheater always a cheater" apply to jones and retroactively taint his entire career. but DC who admits to cheating? He's squeeky clean. FUCK DC. the Heights reached in his career were completely predicated on cheating.
 

