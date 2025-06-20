Does Cormier overrate himself?

I've noticed with a lot of the Jones/Aspinall talk that Cormier often insinuates that if the fight took place 10yrs ago then Jones would have already fought and beaten Aspinall and one of his main explanations seems to be "well, Jon beat me and I was never better than when I fought him the 2nd time".



I find myself thinking; "OK, so? You're not the best fighter of all time, are you?" You're not anywhere close. Cormier had a great a career but its not like he fought prime JDS, Cain, Werdum, Overeem, etc is it. He flash Ko'ed Stipe once then got thoroughly beaten back twice. The idea he beats Aspinall easily because he beat DC is DC giving himself too much credit IMO.



Where's this idea he would've fought Aspinall 10yrs ago even coming from? He damn sure didnt fight the aforementioned HW's did he. He was beating up &/or winning decisions against Glover & OSP & old blown up middleweights. He didn't fight Ngannou 4yrs ago either.