Does conor train jujitsu?

I always wondered if he trains in Brazilian jujitsu. I noticed he does take down defense. But I never seen him training in the gi or show any interest in jujitsu.

Does he have a bjj coach?
 
Kavanagh is a black belt in BJJ
Ogata said:
I always wondered if he trains in Brazilian jujitsu. I noticed he does take down defense. But I never seen him training in the gi or show any interest in jujitsu.

Does he have a bjj coach?

Does he have a bjj coach?
Who needs BJJ when you have touch butt

Steve Fox said:
Of course, look at this choke.

That's BJ, it's missing a J and it doesn't look like a motivated BJ
 
Ogata said:
I always wondered if he trains in Brazilian jujitsu. I noticed he does take down defense. But I never seen him training in the gi or show any interest in jujitsu.

Does he have a bjj coach?

Does he have a bjj coach?
Serious thread is crap.

Troll thread making fun of Conor's grappling is epic.

Ogata said:
I always wondered if he trains in Brazilian jujitsu. I noticed he does take down defense. But I never seen him training in the gi or show any interest in jujitsu.

Does he have a bjj coach?

Does he have a bjj coach?
Why do you think Dilon Danis is famous?
 
