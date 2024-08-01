Does Colby hate inwards or just to promote fights outwardly?

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
Yellow Card
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
799
Reaction score
742
With Mokaev allegedly with the pre fight antics of even attacking Kape due to the UFC telling him to amp his fights up over his wrestle heavy style
We have nearly the same exact situation with Colby who has somehow taken the same stick and made it more or less a main even attraction when he fights.
He’s said clearly it’s an act before

But when you’re about to fight a dude and you talk shit about his dead dad it turns the fight into him actually enjoying the pain he gets the opportunity to inflict upon you.
His fights are still boring, he barely ever fights unless the stakes are high and odds are on his side.
Has what he’s done been worth it for him? Who’s next for Colby?
 
FilipEmoFights said:
With Mokaev allegedly with the pre fight antics of even attacking Kape due to the UFC telling him to amp his fights up over his wrestle heavy style
We have nearly the same exact situation with Colby who has somehow taken the same stick and made it more or less a main even attraction when he fights.
He’s said clearly it’s an act before

But when you’re about to fight a dude and you talk shit about his dead dad it turns the fight into him actually enjoying the pain he gets the opportunity to inflict upon you.
His fights are still boring, he barely ever fights unless the stakes are high and odds are on his side.
Has what he’s done been worth it for him? Who’s next for Colby?
Click to expand...

I wouldn't do what he has done for money. But people who have known him long before that have indicated he is a really shitty person, so it probably doesn't get to him any more then life already had.

Guy seems like a lost soul to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,099
Messages
55,953,643
Members
175,004
Latest member
electricRed

Share this page

Back
Top