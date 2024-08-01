Does Colby hate inwards or just to promote fights outwardly?

With Mokaev allegedly with the pre fight antics of even attacking Kape due to the UFC telling him to amp his fights up over his wrestle heavy style

We have nearly the same exact situation with Colby who has somehow taken the same stick and made it more or less a main even attraction when he fights.

He’s said clearly it’s an act before



But when you’re about to fight a dude and you talk shit about his dead dad it turns the fight into him actually enjoying the pain he gets the opportunity to inflict upon you.

His fights are still boring, he barely ever fights unless the stakes are high and odds are on his side.

Has what he’s done been worth it for him? Who’s next for Colby?