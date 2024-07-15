Does city boxing still produce mma fighters?

Ogata

Ogata

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 30, 2013
Messages
19,037
Reaction score
10,110
For a while it was becoming like aka which started off as a kickboxing gym until frank shamrock came in.

City boxing became well known when KJ Noons and Brandon Vera were on the news. Afterwards the place became a hot bed when Diego Sanchez joined and got on a win streak.


Curios to know if they had ufc fighters?
 
Kai Kara France Izzy and Dan Hooker all train there I believe, and Volk sometimes trains there

Edit op was referring to a different city kick boxing
 
Last edited:
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
Kai Kara France Izzy and Dan Hooker all train there I believe, and Volk sometimes trains there
Click to expand...


Izzy is in Australia. Cityboxing is in San Diego.


Trupsi said:
That's City Kickboxing, based in Auckland.
He's not talking about them but the gym in San Diego.
Click to expand...

Correct. Kj was a part owner but not sure about now.
 
Their IG mentions MMA Training but their website only talks Muay Thai, kickboxing, boxing, BJJ.

I know those are basic MMA building blocks, but the site does not seem to directly mention MMA.

Most of the stuff about fights on their IG looks to be boxing/kickboxing, but I did see one MMA specific post here:
 
Dean Lister was a City Boxing (San Diego) OG. Last time I saw him was a YouTube video where he confronted a tweeker who broke into his home.
City Boxing & Und1sputed were the top gyms in San Diego. I think Alliance MMA has that title now. (Lions Den was a scary place back in the day too).

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,866
Messages
55,861,052
Members
174,969
Latest member
MisfitsBR

Share this page

Back
Top