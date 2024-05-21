Does boxing mafia really exist as told by a friend?

humperdoo
Met an old friend today and watched the Fury vs Usyk fight on youtube. I told him the fight was controversial and that some of us here thought Usyk was robbed in the 9th round of a KO win. So he was telling me that, the fight was rigged and that Fury was meant to win as boxing Mafia dictates. But Fury just failed them.
So if it's true, can you guys tell me how the heck they are benefiting if they really exist?
