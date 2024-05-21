Does boxing mafia really exist as told by a friend?

Met an old friend today and watched the Fury vs Usyk fight on youtube. I told him the fight was controversial and that some of us here thought Usyk was robbed in the 9th round of a KO win. So he was telling me that, the fight was rigged and that Fury was meant to win as boxing Mafia dictates. But Fury just failed them.

So if it's true, can you guys tell me how the heck they are benefiting if they really exist?
 
The safest way to rig a fight is to pay your man to take a dive. Other ways are uncertain. What I do see here is the right guy winning after a tough fight.
 
So there is some big conspiracy against Usyk but he still won the decision? People just like making lame excuses in boxing.
 
My Brother is a Supervisor of the IBO, he just Suporvised the Lomenchenko fight, your friends talking rubbish.
As for Fury when a fighter falls back and is held up by the ropes that is a fair call to go to a standing 8 count as he would have fallen if not for the ropes.
I’m surprised no one is aware of that.
 
Right guy won... the most judges are incompetent.
 
I do believe there is organized crime in boxing but it is probably relegated to the lower levels of the sport. I think there is too much financial incentives, athlete protection and oversight for it to dictate at the highest levels of sport. Still, it probably reigned there too during the earlier eras of boxing. There is definitely corruption at the highest levels, but it is all sanitized and legalized (even through nefarious means).

By the way, how long do we have to wait for Garcia's B sample?
 
Why would the Saudi's GAF about what the "boxing mafia" wants and let them into their event?

Occam's razor. Either, the ref simply followed the rules of the sport and applied them OR a vast shadowy network of completely un named and vague conspirators convinced the richest people in the world to put at risk the literal billions they are spending to improve their countries image, to put that ar risk by fixing the fight... so a few mill could be made on gambling?

Or foreigners who stick out like a sore thumb in Saudi managed to secretly fix it all without the local authoritarian regime noticing, even though the royal family is directly connected to organising this event and they'll remove your hand for stealing so much as a watch?
 
It was ruled a KD because he was legless and held up by the ropes. The ref counted to 8 but there's no indication it was a formal standing 8 count as the fighter simply looked recovered on 8. As required he asked if the fighter wanted to continue and asked the fighter to walk towards him. Only thing here is it was just a bit of an awkward knockdown but protocol was followed cleanly. Actually I would sooner credit the ref with how he handled it than disparage him.

It's not fight night where you just jump up on 3, a ref will usually grant recovery time.
 
