Does blaydes’ win over aspinall ‘count’?

Title basically

15 seconds into the fight, aspinall throws a leg kick and blows out his acl. 1% of the total fight time (15sec/25min), and blaydes didn’t cause the injury in any way

Does it count?

I don’t count it
 
It's like Vitor's win over Randy Couture — it goes down as a win but it doesn't really tell us much about who the better fighter is.
 
If he came in with a preexisting condition I would. Going into a fight injured is your own fault and a loss for stupidity.
 
Idk, the exchange they had before it ended it looked like Curtis was landing. It's honestly hard to say, I'd have to watch it again.
 
Nah. I mean it "counts" as in it's a win on Blaydes record and a loss on Tom's and not one that could be overturned, but it didn't really change their ranking or matchmaking trajectory and nobody would argue it as a plus for Blaydes or a minus for Aspinall.

On a side note, I actually thought it was a KO at the time because it looked like Blaydes landed smashed him right on the chin, and didn't see until the replay that the punches didn't actually land. I still don't know that Blaydes didn't have anything at all to do with it, or if those punches made Tom pull back too fast or throw the kick awkwardly, but it doesn't really matter.
 
