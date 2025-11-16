BJJ doesn’t need an answer the person fighting does you aren’t fighting an art your fighting a person , so depending if anyone trains better footwork to create space and be physically stronger with underhooks to spin him around off a position to not let him get side or back standing up is on them .



If they can overcome that hurdle of abilities to create space and make him work early they have a far better shot but BJJ isn’t required to do that you need to know when to mix things up striking , clinch, shoots bc he will try and just stick to you with aggression the entire time so avoiding getting taken down is needed at least a necessary to win if you can’t stop any tactical things he brings to drag you down your most likely lose .



A BJJ guy needs to get him frustrated enough he runs into or positions himself where a submission can be applied and locked in very quickly ( assuming the BJJ guy is average striker ) , inside knees are easily applied with enough separation in close quarters clinching affair bc a rough fight is what you get here and they can land much easier with him bc he’s going to try and stick to you and suffocate where you get overwhelmed , if you can’t stop thst you can’t win if your limits are just strong BJJ .