BJJ Does BJJ have any answer to Khamzats lay and pray?

Has he shown the limitations of the art or is there something a world class, elite BJJ guy could do to make it an active grappling affair?

Very curious about this actually.
 
He's never faced a world class BJJ guy yet. Set it up, we'll see.
 
mattemate said:
He's never faced a world class BJJ guy yet. Set it up, we'll see.
Khamzat was just an example. If a very strong wrestlers locks a BJJ down and decides he doesnt want to play their game, theres nothing the bjj can do right?
 
BJJ doesn’t need an answer the person fighting does you aren’t fighting an art your fighting a person , so depending if anyone trains better footwork to create space and be physically stronger with underhooks to spin him around off a position to not let him get side or back standing up is on them .

If they can overcome that hurdle of abilities to create space and make him work early they have a far better shot but BJJ isn’t required to do that you need to know when to mix things up striking , clinch, shoots bc he will try and just stick to you with aggression the entire time so avoiding getting taken down is needed at least a necessary to win if you can’t stop any tactical things he brings to drag you down your most likely lose .

A BJJ guy needs to get him frustrated enough he runs into or positions himself where a submission can be applied and locked in very quickly ( assuming the BJJ guy is average striker ) , inside knees are easily applied with enough separation in close quarters clinching affair bc a rough fight is what you get here and they can land much easier with him bc he’s going to try and stick to you and suffocate where you get overwhelmed , if you can’t stop thst you can’t win if your limits are just strong BJJ .
 
Intermission said:
Khamzat was just an example. If a very strong wrestlers locks a BJJ down and decides he doesnt want to play their game, theres nothing the bjj can do right?
Demian Maia knew how to pull guard then wrestle up to a single or a back take. He tapped some world class wrestlers-- Askren, Sonnen-- and gave good fights to Woodley and Usman. HAD Woodley's back and the ref separated the action for some reason.
 
mattemate said:
Demian Maia knew how to pull guard then wrestle up to a single or a back take. He tapped some world class wrestlers-- Askren, Sonnen-- and gave good fights to Woodley and Usman. HAD Woodley's back and the ref separated the action for some reason.
but Chael was active, he didnt just lock him down.
 
mattemate said:
Well, good luck locking down someone like that. Khabib, great as he was, never faced someone with the positioning and submission skills of Maia, or Burns for that matter.
okey but HOW do they get out of it against someone trained to control, and is much stronger, and has technique
 
Intermission said:
okey but HOW do they get out of it against someone trained to control, and is much stronger, and has technique
You don't.

If they are much stronger with better technique you cannot win the grappling exchange if you are on bottom and the other guy is just trying to control the position. The only chance is during the scramble or when they try to initiate strikes. Even then it's a losing proposition.

*OR*

You wait them out. That is no longer possible with the current rules etc and time limits.
 
Stoic1 said:
You don't.

If they are much stronger with better technique you cannot win the grappling exchange if you are on bottom and the other guy is just trying to control the position. The only chance is during the scramble or when they try to initiate strikes. Even then it's a losing proposition.

*OR*

You wait them out. That is no longer possible with the current rules etc and time limits.
Not better but specialized technique for controling. if the dude at bottom is Gordon ryan and Khamzat is the same size as him, can gordon do anything to make it active.
 
Intermission said:
Not better but specialized technique for controling. if the dude at bottom is Gordon ryan and Khamzat is the same size as him, can gordon do anything to make it active.
In short, without the nuance of individuals, wrestling is the best at controlling from the top position. And if the wrestler is throwing short punches and isn't throwing haymakers the BJJ is going to get beat up. The answer is, the BJJ guy has to start throwing hail Mary submissions - unfortunately those invite even greater punishment from the wrestler.

Open full guard and go for the rolling heel hook invites fight ending punches to the face.
 
Stoic1 said:
In short, without the nuance of individuals, wrestling is the best at controlling from the top position. And if the wrestler is throwing short punches and isn't throwing haymakers the BJJ is going to get beat up. The answer is, the BJJ guy has to start throwing hail Mary submissions - unfortunately those invite even greater punishment from the wrestler.

Open full guard and go for the rolling heel hook invites fight ending punches to the face.
Grappling rules only is what im interested in. Gordon claims to be strong as fuck and attributes a lot of his success to that. But we can safely assume for the argument that the wrestler will be a little bit or quite a bit stronger due to his sport.
 
Intermission said:
okey but HOW do they get out of it against someone trained to control, and is much stronger, and has technique
Since they're in the same weight class, "much" stronger shouldn't be a thing. As for the rest, have better technique.
Intermission said:
Not better but specialized technique for controling. if the dude at bottom is Gordon ryan and Khamzat is the same size as him, can gordon do anything to make it active.
Yes dude. Gordon has answers to questions Khamzat hasn't even asked. Gordon will escape and attack. Craig would have too. JDM isn't on their level. The problem right now is the UFC doesn't have really ATHLETIC BJJ guys. You saw what happened with Bo Nickal against Vieira. Vieira has great jiujitsu, some of the best ever. But he's plodding.
Topuria I think has the right stuff to beat Islam at LW, but we probably won't see that fight. I really doubt Islam would be able to hold Topuria down the way he did JDM.
In any case, the era of one dimensional specialists is long gone. Unless someone like Buchecha comes along that also has the wrestling to control where the fight happens, and ESPECIALLY with just five minutes to work, I really double we see another BJJ specialist with shitty striking and only so-so takedowns dominate. Now, if you had a BJJ specialist with so-so wrestling but REALLY GOOD striking come along, you may have something. But that is incredibly hypothetical. You have to approach MMA as a complete sport to succeed at the highest level these days.
 
mattemate said:
Since they're in the same weight class, "much" stronger shouldn't be a thing. As for the rest, have better technique.

Yes dude. Gordon has answers to questions Khamzat hasn't even asked. Gordon will escape and attack. Craig would have too. JDM isn't on their level. The problem right now is the UFC doesn't have really ATHLETIC BJJ guys. You saw what happened with Bo Nickal against Vieira. Vieira has great jiujitsu, some of the best ever. But he's plodding.
Topuria I think has the right stuff to beat Islam at LW, but we probably won't see that fight. I really doubt Islam would be able to hold Topuria down the way he did JDM.
In any case, the era of one dimensional specialists is long gone. Unless someone like Buchecha comes along that also has the wrestling to control where the fight happens, and ESPECIALLY with just five minutes to work, I really double we see another BJJ specialist with shitty striking and only so-so takedowns dominate. Now, if you had a BJJ specialist with so-so wrestling but REALLY GOOD striking come along, you may have something. But that is incredibly hypothetical. You have to approach MMA as a complete sport to succeed at the highest level these days.
Is bottom position/guard believed to be "equal chances" in BJJ/ No Gi and SW? Fundamentally.
 
Intermission said:
Is bottom position/guard believed to be "equal chances" in BJJ/ No Gi and SW? Fundamentally.
What do you mean by SW? Sorry, I may be brain farting lol
Bottom position depends. Being in bottom side SUCKS. Being in full guard or some sort of half or open guard, I still give a better chance to the passer, but it's not much. Depends on the players.
 
