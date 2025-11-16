Since they're in the same weight class, "much" stronger shouldn't be a thing. As for the rest, have better technique.
Yes dude. Gordon has answers to questions Khamzat hasn't even asked. Gordon will escape and attack. Craig would have too. JDM isn't on their level. The problem right now is the UFC doesn't have really ATHLETIC BJJ guys. You saw what happened with Bo Nickal against Vieira. Vieira has great jiujitsu, some of the best ever. But he's plodding.
Topuria I think has the right stuff to beat Islam at LW, but we probably won't see that fight. I really doubt Islam would be able to hold Topuria down the way he did JDM.
In any case, the era of one dimensional specialists is long gone. Unless someone like Buchecha comes along that also has the wrestling to control where the fight happens, and ESPECIALLY with just five minutes to work, I really double we see another BJJ specialist with shitty striking and only so-so takedowns dominate. Now, if you had a BJJ specialist with so-so wrestling but REALLY GOOD striking come along, you may have something. But that is incredibly hypothetical. You have to approach MMA as a complete sport to succeed at the highest level these days.