Does Belal get in instant rematch if (when)

Oz.Pride
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2021
- Messages
- 1,931
- Reaction score
- 1,781
JDM knocks him dead?
Or does the UFC just dump him back to contender because he's a "boring champ"
Feels like a GSP v Serra I kind of vibe here. JDM winning could bring us BelalSP and I'm not sure the fora is ready for that.
Thoughts sherbros?
