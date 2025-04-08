Does Belal get in instant rematch if (when)

JDM knocks him dead?

Or does the UFC just dump him back to contender because he's a "boring champ"

Feels like a GSP v Serra I kind of vibe here. JDM winning could bring us BelalSP and I'm not sure the fora is ready for that.

Thoughts sherbros?
 
Lol. Dana would make him beat at least half the rankings before he would give him another title shit.
 
