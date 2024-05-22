Does being an MMA fan give you an innate advantage in street fights?

Even if you never trained at all? I think it does. I've never hit the mat or sparred with anyone, but I've shadow boxed and shadow grappled at home a few times, trying out the coolest UFC/WWE techniques. Obviously I would be mismatched against professional fighters, but I have to imagine understanding fighting and the techniques involved to the extent that I do would give me at least some of an advantage over an untrained normie.



What are your thoughts?