Does being an MMA fan give you an innate advantage in street fights?

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack

Professional Expert
@purple
Joined
Jan 19, 2022
Messages
1,582
Reaction score
6,222
Even if you never trained at all? I think it does. I've never hit the mat or sparred with anyone, but I've shadow boxed and shadow grappled at home a few times, trying out the coolest UFC/WWE techniques. Obviously I would be mismatched against professional fighters, but I have to imagine understanding fighting and the techniques involved to the extent that I do would give me at least some of an advantage over an untrained normie.

What are your thoughts?
 
Yes, I've learned stuff from MMA

gettyimages-2107879668.jpg


ackJPLe1.gif


VbPMkm.gif


giphy.gif
 
On a scale of 1-10 I’d say it gives you a +1 advantage. People who aren’t mma fans who have had street fights would be favored over you
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,685
Messages
55,580,020
Members
174,829
Latest member
Sandim

Share this page

Back
Top