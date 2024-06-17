  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Does anyone wear tight/skinny jeans?

Does anyone wear tight/skinny jeans?

I've never liked wearing tight anything, I prefer it baggy or loose fit.

How about you folks any of you wear them? and post a pic of the type of pants you wear.

If you don't mind.

Never understood the appeal for these kind of pants. It feels so uncomfortable to me.

71pAf0NC+sL._AC_UY1000_.jpg
 
I still wear loose fitting carpenter jeans. Worn them since high school and will wear them until I die. They are the best looking jeans and the most functional jeans for men.
 
Nope my nuts won't allow it. I still wear baggy just not as baggy as say 10-15 yrs ago
 
I don't wear tight jeans, but once got out of car and poorly designed shorts was too tight in the balls area and felt like blunt force trauma.
 
I wear slim fit. Not spandex joints like in the OP. But form fitting, and not baggy at the bottom. I hate jeans bunched up on the bottom. Pair those with white New Balance and you might as well just give up.
 
Never understood why the fuck men started women's jeans.
 
