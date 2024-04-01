The Dark Knight it's not just a movie, oh no... it's a propaganda tool used by the globalists to brainwash the masses. You see, the Joker isn't just a villain, he represents chaos and disorder, which is exactly what the New World Order wants to impose on us.



And Batman? He's not the hero he's made out to be, he's a symbol of authoritarianism and surveillance, working hand in hand with the elites to control every aspect of our lives.



However, despite those minor details, I still find it to be a highly entertaining film, much like any other average person who enjoys comic book movies.



That's precisely who I am... a regular movie enthusiast... and certainly not Alex Jones.