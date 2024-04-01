Movies Does anyone think The Dark Knight isn't the greatest comic book movie of all time?

It's easily the best superhero movie of all time, but is honestly too good to be a part of that category. It's more like a crime epic like Heat
 
Not really. It's very good but I like Begins more than DK.
 
I know some syndersexuals that disagree. But, it easily is, I have seen this movie about 20 times. I could see some people having Logan above it though and its understandable. Probably Hugh Jackman's best performance too.

Eitherway, the Marvel Verse has gone to shit since Spiderman: No Way Home (last good superhero flick). And DC has been bad since Nolan stopped, although I have to admit the first Wonderwoman and the most recent Suicide Squad were ok.
 
The Dark Knight it's not just a movie, oh no... it's a propaganda tool used by the globalists to brainwash the masses. You see, the Joker isn't just a villain, he represents chaos and disorder, which is exactly what the New World Order wants to impose on us.

And Batman? He's not the hero he's made out to be, he's a symbol of authoritarianism and surveillance, working hand in hand with the elites to control every aspect of our lives.

However, despite those minor details, I still find it to be a highly entertaining film, much like any other average person who enjoys comic book movies.

That's precisely who I am... a regular movie enthusiast... and certainly not Alex Jones.
 
jml4life said:
I had way more fun watching Infinity War and Winter Soldier than The Dark Knight. In fact I think Batman Begins is more entertaining. I don't think the Dark Knight would get the same hype if it wasn't for the untimely death of Heath Ledger. I may get shit on for being an uneducated, uncivilized swine who doesn't know art if it touches me with teh jab, but I don't care

<{cum@me}>
 
