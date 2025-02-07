  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Does anyone think Suarez will be "new"?

It seems oddsmakers are kind to Tatiana but this interests me. The division may be thin because Suarez got it off nearly a year and a half absence. She's been injured a lot and therefore doesn't have many fights

She's great but I hope she's ready to participate more. Zhang hasn't lost to anyone not named Rose in the last 11 years but Rose isn't an offensive wrestler, I'm really curious how she will match up. Zhang has looked incredible. As for Tatiana her best performance was against Esparza imo. Zhang had the more efficient performance against her though

I'm rooting for Suarez but I do think Weili should be more favored
 
Weili was outwrestled by Thug Rose. Not a good sign.
But Tatiana really seems like she should wilt under that kind of pressure. Cardio-wise, but also mentally.
So of course what's most likely to happen is Tatiana trying to jab her from distance all fight.
 
Zhang's performance might have been more efficient against Carla if you're just looking at Zhang finishing it earlier, but other than that, it wasn't really.

Carla got her down once, had a min of control time, and landed 19 strikes within 2 rounds. Meanwhile, she couldn't get Tatiana down at all, only landed 12 strikes, and got controlled for more than 4 mins in all 3 rounds before getting finished.

I mean, Tat was so efficient that Carla landed less strikes than she even threw against Zhang lol.

I think this fight just comes down to whether or not Zhang can survive the early rounds and make Tat gas. Tat isn't proven at all in 5 rounders. If she can survive the early rounds while making Tat gas, she can fight off her back foot and leap in with hard strikes to take over easily.

I think we'll get a finish within 3.5 rounds. Probably Tatiana finishing.
 
