Does anyone think Suarez will be "new"?

CroCopsLHK
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2008
- Messages
- 6,917
- Reaction score
- 5,602
It seems oddsmakers are kind to Tatiana but this interests me. The division may be thin because Suarez got it off nearly a year and a half absence. She's been injured a lot and therefore doesn't have many fights
She's great but I hope she's ready to participate more. Zhang hasn't lost to anyone not named Rose in the last 11 years but Rose isn't an offensive wrestler, I'm really curious how she will match up. Zhang has looked incredible. As for Tatiana her best performance was against Esparza imo. Zhang had the more efficient performance against her though
I'm rooting for Suarez but I do think Weili should be more favored
She's great but I hope she's ready to participate more. Zhang hasn't lost to anyone not named Rose in the last 11 years but Rose isn't an offensive wrestler, I'm really curious how she will match up. Zhang has looked incredible. As for Tatiana her best performance was against Esparza imo. Zhang had the more efficient performance against her though
I'm rooting for Suarez but I do think Weili should be more favored