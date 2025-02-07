Does anyone think Suarez will be "new"?

Zhang's performance might have been more efficient against Carla if you're just looking at Zhang finishing it earlier, but other than that, it wasn't really.



Carla got her down once, had a min of control time, and landed 19 strikes within 2 rounds. Meanwhile, she couldn't get Tatiana down at all, only landed 12 strikes, and got controlled for more than 4 mins in all 3 rounds before getting finished.



I mean, Tat was so efficient that Carla landed less strikes than she even threw against Zhang lol.



I think this fight just comes down to whether or not Zhang can survive the early rounds and make Tat gas. Tat isn't proven at all in 5 rounders. If she can survive the early rounds while making Tat gas, she can fight off her back foot and leap in with hard strikes to take over easily.



I think we'll get a finish within 3.5 rounds. Probably Tatiana finishing.