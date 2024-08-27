Does anyone think Khalil Koes Alex?

Khalil is the most powerful striker at 205 and hits harder than everyone at 185 he hits hard, is explosive and is really athletic.

Alex has amazing striking obviously but he gets hit all the time and has questionable defence. He plays a risky game, hands low high guard and not much footwork/head movement. Khalil could put him out with a single strike
 
He’s got serious power and can strike knowing that there is no threat of a takedown. It’s an interesting fight.
 
An upset is always possible. But we know if he fights standing, there is less chance of him winning.
 
If Tyson Pedro could sub him so can Alex imo, expecting Alex to grapple lol.
 
In a technical analysis sort of way, I don’t think it’s super likely. Pereira should be the better kickboxer and Khalil doesn’t have much other threat. But it’s small gloves and Khalil has power so who knows. I will say this seems like the kind of situation wherein UFC does something fuck-y and has their plans blow up in their face though.
 
I don't think he will. I absolutely think he can.

Alex is hittable. Khalil has power and a demonstrated ability to hang with high level kickboxers.
 
