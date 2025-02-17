Does anyone still take Conor seriously?

The guy has not fought since 2021, has not won a fight in five years, since 2020. Has lost three of his last four. Since then he had a terrible injury, went on a steroid and coke spree, bailed out of the fight with Chandler because of another injury, and got himself convicted of rape in a civil court. Yet he runs his mouth endlessly, and continues to act as if he was still someone to care about, somehow, at 36 years, and bloated into a balloon.



So the question is: does anybody take this clown seriously anymore? That he was a great fighter in his prime, goes without saying. But he proved to be nothing but a paradigm case of trash-human being exponentiating his trash nature as a result of success. Assaults against civilians, multiple sexual assault accusations, calling Poirier's wife a whore in public television... the guy is not only a scumbag but a liability, who frankly should be behind bars, not competing in any sports.



We see his name littering the heavies forum, despite his inactivity and seeming flight to BKFC. So, what's the deal?