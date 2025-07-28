Does anyone really believe Khamzat vs DDP is happening?

Serious question. Am I the only one here who has zero confidence that Khamzat Chimaev actually makes it to the cage against Dricus Du Plessis?



This isn’t me trolling or hating. It’s just based on history. Khamzat has pulled out of or had fights fall apart multiple times, and it always feels like some weird chaos surrounds him. Meanwhile, a lot of people are talking like this fight is a done deal. Like they know he’s going to walk into the cage at 3:19. I don’t get it.





Let’s look at the track record:



Dec 2020 Khamzat vs Leon Edwards scrapped. Khamzat pulls out after COVID issues



Mar 2021 Rematch rescheduled, canceled again due to lingering COVID complications. Khamzat medically unfit



July 2022 Rumors of Khamzat vs Nate Diaz. Nothing materializes



Sept 2022 Misses weight badly for Nate fight. Reshuffle happens, ends up fighting Kevin Holland instead



2023 Supposed to return mid-year. Nothing happens



Oct 2023 Finally fights Usman on short notice. But the buildup was full of uncertainty



Last year Pulls out first scheduled fight against Whittaker



Now Allegedly fighting DDP… tons of questions, and people are acting like it’s guaranteed?





Every time he’s scheduled, something happens. Visa issues, weight problems, health complications, you name it. Why is everyone so sure this time is different?





So I’m asking. What level of confidence do you actually have that Khamzat makes it to fight night? On a scale from 1 to 10, how confident are you he walks into that cage and this fight really happens?

Because I’m at a 2. Maybe.