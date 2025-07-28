  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Does anyone really believe Khamzat vs DDP is happening?

Will Khamzat make it to the cage?

  • Yes he’s gonna smesh DDP

  • No way he shows

I DEPISE EACH AND EVERYONE ONE OF YOU SHERBUMS
Serious question. Am I the only one here who has zero confidence that Khamzat Chimaev actually makes it to the cage against Dricus Du Plessis?

This isn’t me trolling or hating. It’s just based on history. Khamzat has pulled out of or had fights fall apart multiple times, and it always feels like some weird chaos surrounds him. Meanwhile, a lot of people are talking like this fight is a done deal. Like they know he’s going to walk into the cage at 3:19. I don’t get it.


Let’s look at the track record:

Dec 2020 Khamzat vs Leon Edwards scrapped. Khamzat pulls out after COVID issues

Mar 2021 Rematch rescheduled, canceled again due to lingering COVID complications. Khamzat medically unfit

July 2022 Rumors of Khamzat vs Nate Diaz. Nothing materializes

Sept 2022 Misses weight badly for Nate fight. Reshuffle happens, ends up fighting Kevin Holland instead

2023 Supposed to return mid-year. Nothing happens

Oct 2023 Finally fights Usman on short notice. But the buildup was full of uncertainty

Last year Pulls out first scheduled fight against Whittaker

Now Allegedly fighting DDP… tons of questions, and people are acting like it’s guaranteed?


Every time he’s scheduled, something happens. Visa issues, weight problems, health complications, you name it. Why is everyone so sure this time is different?


So I’m asking. What level of confidence do you actually have that Khamzat makes it to fight night? On a scale from 1 to 10, how confident are you he walks into that cage and this fight really happens?
Because I'm at a 2. Maybe.
 
No way he shows?

1753672121743.png

You're a clown.
 
It better fockin happen. It's been a while since I've felt this excited for a fight.
 
Usually fighters start tapering down their training a week from the fight so if we get past these 2 weeks with no bad news it will happen as the risk for injury will basically be gone.. unless 1 of em pulls a b1tch move like Arman
 
You out here just straight jinxing this shit potentially.
Make an izzy thread where you call us all bums or something Instead
 
