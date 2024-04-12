Does anyone know WHICH LEG is injured on Hill?

does anyone know which leg is injured on hill? also is he mainly a southpaw or orthodox, i see him switch stances a lot but have a feeling he will try to protect that leg from Alex. Wonder if thatll force him to fight
opposite of his most comfortable stance?

so yeah anyone know which leg it is and if hes a southpaw or orthodox?
 
Asking for a friend?
 
He steps off the stage at the weighins planting on his right leg first. Injury is likely left leg. He likely won't be switching stances as much and might have issues advancing so quick after the injury
 
It's definitely the middle leg.
Sparring last week without a cup.

If Pereira takes the obligatory free 1st-round nut shot, this fight is over.
 
