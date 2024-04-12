iknowthefuture
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2013
- Messages
- 720
- Reaction score
- 7
does anyone know which leg is injured on hill? also is he mainly a southpaw or orthodox, i see him switch stances a lot but have a feeling he will try to protect that leg from Alex. Wonder if thatll force him to fight
opposite of his most comfortable stance?
so yeah anyone know which leg it is and if hes a southpaw or orthodox?
opposite of his most comfortable stance?
so yeah anyone know which leg it is and if hes a southpaw or orthodox?