Does anyone know what the hell Joe is talking about?

Captain Herb
10000 Likes
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2013
- Messages
- 14,191
- Reaction score
- 6,106
'I keep saying it'... Joe Rogan offers simple solution for eye pokes in the UFC
Joe Rogan has an idea...
bloodyelbow.com
The legendary UFC commentator believes there’s a simple solution that would drastically reduce the number of fight-impacting eye pokes.
“I keep saying it, but I feel they should cover those fingertips,” Rogan said on his podcast in September.
“You’ve got to cover the fingers. There’s no reason to not cover the fingers like a bad glove.
“Just have a piece of leather that goes over the fingertips, so you have one thing. It’s not gonna invade your grappling, and it’s not gonna change your striking. It’s not going to change anything.
“This way, at least if you get poked in the eye you are getting a blunt thing, you are not getting something that goes into your eyeball.
“Have them all covered and have a soft-foamed ridge over the top of it. So even if you are getting poked in the eyes, you are not getting an individual thing going deep into your eyeball with an eyeball, which is what you get now. You get f—— fingernails!”
A piece of leather over the fingertips? A soft-foamed ridge? No impact on striking or grappling? Has anyone seen a prototype of this new 'glove' or is it just his own really stoned thoughts?