Does anyone know what the hell Joe is talking about?

Captain Herb

@Silver
Aug 8, 2013
14,191
6,106
'I keep saying it'... Joe Rogan offers simple solution for eye pokes in the UFC

Joe Rogan has an idea...
The legendary UFC commentator believes there’s a simple solution that would drastically reduce the number of fight-impacting eye pokes.

“I keep saying it, but I feel they should cover those fingertips,” Rogan said on his podcast in September.

“You’ve got to cover the fingers. There’s no reason to not cover the fingers like a bad glove.

“Just have a piece of leather that goes over the fingertips, so you have one thing. It’s not gonna invade your grappling, and it’s not gonna change your striking. It’s not going to change anything.

“This way, at least if you get poked in the eye you are getting a blunt thing, you are not getting something that goes into your eyeball.

“Have them all covered and have a soft-foamed ridge over the top of it. So even if you are getting poked in the eyes, you are not getting an individual thing going deep into your eyeball with an eyeball, which is what you get now. You get f—— fingernails!”


A piece of leather over the fingertips? A soft-foamed ridge? No impact on striking or grappling? Has anyone seen a prototype of this new 'glove' or is it just his own really stoned thoughts?
 
Lol a covered finger in the eye its still a fucking finger in the eye.

Joe is a lucky moron.
 
It kind of makes sense if he means a pride style glove with “finger pockets” on the inside. I don’t know if that wouldn’t play a part in the grappling though.
 
Joe has been losing it for a few years now. Sadly I'm not sure if it's age or money or maybe just the people he hangs out with now.
 
It's easy to say "they should do this" but he's not the one that has to design/create the glove.
 
Fighting in oven mitts would probably work better than the new UFC gloves to be honest

Words to live by fellas:

il_794xN.2573142367_b057.jpg
 
He is talking about bag gloves; similar to these. There are better versions, but I cannot find an image. There were used a lot in the 1980s karate scene.

1740434522675.png
 
Hymen Crusher said:
Joe has been losing it for a few years now. Sadly I'm not sure if it's age or money or maybe just the people he hangs out with now.
Click to expand...

I've always wondered if we're gonna find out in 25 years time that the shit that's in Alpha Brain that nobody ever probably has taken such high doses of before is tremendously bad for your brain in the long-run lmao
 
There's this sick trick in high level divorces called the "brain worm defense" and rogan is putting it to its test.
 
