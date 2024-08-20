Does anyone know what my long thing is

Good Times
Two of these came in my house and I have no idea what they are I live in a century old house and it's very baffling

One of them is pure metal and longer but I can't find at the moment but here's one that's plastic coated

They were just hanging on nails one of them was kind of hidden behind the basement door

20240820-101025.jpg
 
Is it flexible? The rust on the end makes me think maybe it was to poke the drain in the sink to unclog it... Or toilet. Might want to wash your hands
 
Can you provide a closeup of the tip? It looks as though it has a Phillips head tip
 
Fedorgasm said:
Is it flexible? The rust on the end makes me think maybe it was to poke the drain in the sink to unclog it... Or toilet. Might want to wash your hands
It has no give
 
It a Magic Fuck Off Stick @Clippy ,

Use it…


Hope you have a good rest of the week.
 
I think it's a skewer from a street-food vendor in a country with sub-standard hygeine practices.

Only occasionally used to unclog the sink.
 
It looks like it would have gone to blinds or curtains or something. Like that was the piece you'd turn to close the blinds. Do you have blinds in the house?
 
Other said:
It looks like it would have gone to blinds or curtains or something. Like that was the piece you'd turn to close the blinds. Do you have blinds in the house?
Never
 
It looks like it goes to something you crank. It is like half of the assembly. Sort of like those cheaper car jacks where that is used in conjunction with something else to move yet another piece of the entire set-up
 
It's for fireplaces. You use it to help spread and arrange the burning wood.

The metal one that is
 
