Does anyone know if there's footage of UFC pre-lim fights from UFC 1-10

I know all the pre-lim fights from UFC 2 no way out are available and I've seen them they are great, UFC 1 has the Delucia vs Jenkins fight but there are some I can't seen to find any footage of, would really like to see Joel Sutton vs Geza Kalman, Marcus Bossett vs Eldo Dias Xavior this fight lasted a while and ended in a KO, Mark Hall vs Trent Jenkins, Sam Adkins vs Keith Mielke, Steve Nelmark vs Tai Bowden, Sam Adkins vs Felix Mitchell, Roberto Traven vs Dave Berry, Scott Ferrozzo vs Sam Fulton, Mark Hall vs Felix Mitchell, Steve Nelmark vs Marcus Bossett, Tai Bowden vs Jack Nilson.Some more rare fights Justin Martin vs Eric Martin UFC 12, Nick Sanzo vs Jackie Lee,Alex Hunter vs Sam Fulton UFC 14, Laverne Clark vs Josh Stuart, Chris Brennan vs Courtney Turner UFC 16,I can't seem to find any of these, it seems like there may not be footage of some of these even on UFC fight pass, seeing these for the first time is amazing.