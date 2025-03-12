  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Does anyone know if there's footage of UFC pre-lim fights from UFC 1-10

I know all the pre-lim fights from UFC 2 no way out are available and I've seen them they are great, UFC 1 has the Delucia vs Jenkins fight but there are some I can't seen to find any footage of, would really like to see Joel Sutton vs Geza Kalman, Marcus Bossett vs Eldo Dias Xavior this fight lasted a while and ended in a KO, Mark Hall vs Trent Jenkins, Sam Adkins vs Keith Mielke, Steve Nelmark vs Tai Bowden, Sam Adkins vs Felix Mitchell, Roberto Traven vs Dave Berry, Scott Ferrozzo vs Sam Fulton, Mark Hall vs Felix Mitchell, Steve Nelmark vs Marcus Bossett, Tai Bowden vs Jack Nilson.

Some more rare fights Justin Martin vs Eric Martin UFC 12, Nick Sanzo vs Jackie Lee,
Alex Hunter vs Sam Fulton UFC 14, Laverne Clark vs Josh Stuart, Chris Brennan vs Courtney Turner UFC 16,
Cesar MarscucciPaulo Santos
I can't seem to find any of these, it seems like there may not be footage of some of these even on UFC fight pass, seeing these for the first time is amazing.
 
I have 1-97 on a hard drive. Had no idea there were non recorded fights. I remember when they use to replay an early prelim to fill time on ppvs but always thought everything was aired.
 
I'm on mma torrents private tracker which is the most absolute source of all mma so I'll check for you today bro
 
The days of unrecorded anything is over. It's weird to think there is some fights in the ufc that are just gone. Good luck hope you find em.
 
