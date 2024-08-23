Does anyone have Jon Jones not ranked in their top 5 all-time?

Does anyone have Jon Jones not ranked in their top 5 all-time?

  • I don't have Jon Jones ranked in my top 5.

    Votes: 2 8.7%

  • I actually don't have Jon Jones ranked in my top 10.

    Votes: 4 17.4%

  • Jon Jones is in my top 5.

    Votes: 17 73.9%
  • Total voters
    23
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,499
Reaction score
44,764
Just like to see what the numbers will be like.

jon-jones-jon-bones-jones.gif
 
I mean if you don’t your opinion is basically invalid. Ive been rooting against jones his entire career too.

In fact I can’t remember a single fight where i was actively rooting for Jones. I don’t even like Ryan Bader but that’s how far back I was rooting against him
 
Last edited:
Without peds, top 3 for sure, maybe even number one, why not.

With peds? 0, a non fighter, same as Lance was a non cyclist, same as Ben Johonson was non sprinter.

I am not interested in peoples drug or ped use, nor the abilities of people on drugs or peds.



I wish well for Jon, I hope he managages his demons. Coming out as gay would be a good first step. One can not be at peace while denying ones nature. If one likes dick, cool, embrace it.
 
kkkiko said:
Without peds, top 3 for sure, maybe even number one, why not.

With peds? 0, a non fighter, same as Lance was a non cyclist, same as Ben Johonson was non sprinter.

I am not interested in peoples drug or ped use, nor the abilities of people on drugs or peds.



I wish well for Jon, I hope he managages his demons. Coming out as gay would be a good first step. One can not be at peace while denying ones nature. If one likes dick, cool, embrace it.
Click to expand...
Agree with this. Can't rank known cheats on an all time greats list.
 
Imagine being a fan of MMA in 2024 and still to this day giving a flying fuck about PED's.

"Oh no, the sport should be so pure!"

Lol. Just enjoy people beating the shit out of each other, it's what you came for in the first place.
 
Multiple PED busts

Jones even admitted to hiding under the ring from drug testers...

God knows how many times he got away with his shit. Recently just got charged for threatening the people who came to test him at his house or something too right?

Come on now.

Talent wise, Number 1 All-Time. Without a doubt

Legacy-wise? Tarnished by all the cheating in the cage, and fuckups outside the cage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,813
Messages
56,077,056
Members
175,065
Latest member
MRudi

Share this page

Back
Top