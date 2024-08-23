Does anyone have Jon Jones not ranked in their top 5 all-time?

Without peds, top 3 for sure, maybe even number one, why not.



With peds? 0, a non fighter, same as Lance was a non cyclist, same as Ben Johonson was non sprinter.



I am not interested in peoples drug or ped use, nor the abilities of people on drugs or peds.







I wish well for Jon, I hope he managages his demons. Coming out as gay would be a good first step. One can not be at peace while denying ones nature. If one likes dick, cool, embrace it.