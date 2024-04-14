Does anyone have Izzy’s reaction?

Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 20,261
- Reaction score
- 18,932
As his daddy caps off UFC‘s most iconic event with one of the most bad ass finishes we’ve seen.
Damn, that’s so crazy how it all played out, just a few years ago he was talking about Alex being that guy on a barstool talking about once beating him etc…
Damn, that’s so crazy how it all played out, just a few years ago he was talking about Alex being that guy on a barstool talking about once beating him etc…