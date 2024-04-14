Does anyone have Izzy’s reaction?

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
20,261
Reaction score
18,932
As his daddy caps off UFC‘s most iconic event with one of the most bad ass finishes we’ve seen.

Damn, that’s so crazy how it all played out, just a few years ago he was talking about Alex being that guy on a barstool talking about once beating him etc…
 
I honestly think the drain to 185 killed his chin, that is literally the only reason Izzy was able to get the ko.
 
drew209 said:
I honestly think the drain to 185 killed his chin, that is literally the only reason Izzy was able to get the ko.
Click to expand...
yeah izzy threw a desperate shot against the fence and completely put his lights out.

if alex just took that punch and continued the fight it would be different. but yeah surely he was compromised from the weight cut.
 
Actually, it makes Izzy's KO win over Alex even more impressive
 
Izzy worse than Drake at calling fights. Picked Hill, Jiri and Jan.
 
I'm a fan of both but there's no way Izzy will ever be genuinely happy for an Alex win. Alex has owned him too many times and he's too petty to ever celebrate his success.
 
Izzy gets mind herpes from anything good that Alex does.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,056
Messages
55,402,963
Members
174,760
Latest member
RedCorner

Share this page

Back
Top