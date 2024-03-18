Does anyone follow the former mafia/mobsters genre on youtube?

Michael Franzese, Sammy The Bull, John Pennisi, Joey Merlino, John Alite etc

All these guys have youtube shows and podcasts, they all tell stories about being in 'the life' and the are almost always beefing with each other.

Does anyone else but me follow this stuff? And whats your take on it?
 
Franzese I will watch from time to time. Guy has interesting stories and good interviews. Sammy is an asshole, can't stand that guy. Larry Lawton the ex jewel thief is entertaining and has a lot of good stories too.
 
I did for a minute.. but after a while you’ll notice how they contradict themselves constantly. The only guy I really liked was Chicago mobster Frank Cullotta.. he didn’t really ever try to come off as a badass and tells a lot of funny stories.


And not that any of the ones named aren’t legit.. but Frank has a very gangster vibe to him in general. The type of guy that if you just met him and didn’t know who he was you’d walk away thinking he was involved in something.
 
7338552-Kenneth-Eade-Quote-Well-banks-are-the-biggest-mafia-you-know.jpg
 
I can’t be bothered with YouTube. I use it to check a movie trailer and that’s usually about it.
 
