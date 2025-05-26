Does anyone else think Jon doesn't need Tom?

His resume is already stacked and with bigger names.



And your mind is already made up about him: you either have him as GOAT/way up there or you think he cheats.



Boner needs to quit beating his meat and give that belt back.



UFC's HW needs to be reinvigorated and it can't do that without a face. It needs an active Champion that defends regularly and brings back that big fight feel.



No matter his reasons, it seems juvenile to hold back a division this long, teasing a fight you don't need, want to take, or whatever.







Whether you call duck or not, do you agree that it would be best for the company to strip the title to see the division grow? (Doubtful he will just hand the belt back).



Because Jon taking a weird fight here and there isn't cutting it and having a new Champion that actively defends would seem like a good way to start to reinvigorate the division.



What are some ideas for reinvigorating HW to have that big fight feel when it hosts HW fights?