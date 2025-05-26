Does anyone else think Jon doesn't need Tom?

His resume is already stacked and with bigger names.

And your mind is already made up about him: you either have him as GOAT/way up there or you think he cheats.

Boner needs to quit beating his meat and give that belt back.

UFC's HW needs to be reinvigorated and it can't do that without a face. It needs an active Champion that defends regularly and brings back that big fight feel.

No matter his reasons, it seems juvenile to hold back a division this long, teasing a fight you don't need, want to take, or whatever.



Whether you call duck or not, do you agree that it would be best for the company to strip the title to see the division grow? (Doubtful he will just hand the belt back).

Because Jon taking a weird fight here and there isn't cutting it and having a new Champion that actively defends would seem like a good way to start to reinvigorate the division.

What are some ideas for reinvigorating HW to have that big fight feel when it hosts HW fights?
 
Fluffer Luffy will be happy from the original thoughts in this thread.
 
They can’t help themselves. They need to start their own thread.

BECAUSE NOBODY IN SD History has ever posted one before.

These people honestly believe that Conor/Jones/ can do no wrong.
 
All depends on how Jon was with the money he earned
 
This one fight would double JJ's worth. Given how he likes to spend his free time, no doubt the money would come in handy.
 
I agree, Jones doesn’t need Tom. Jones legacy is already written. Unless Jones beats Tom and cleans out the HW division, his legacy is complete.
 
L0ki said:
What I think is that if we say we like fighting, we should want to see good fights happen.
 
Luffy
DDP says Jon Jones doesn't need to prove anything else
