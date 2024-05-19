Does anyone else think it's strange that there hasn't been a movie or TV show about Timothy McVeigh and the OKC bombing?

For the record, since the bombing happened (back on April 19th, 1995), several documentaries have come out about the OKC bombing and Timothy McVeigh. However, no blockbuster movie or TV show (on Netflix, Paramount, etc.). That is extremely weird to me because the OKC bombing is still the worst act of domestic terrorism in US history; you would think an event like that would have warranted a movie or Netflix series by now.



As a point of comparison, a blockbuster movie about the Boston marathon bombing (starring Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, and JK Simmons) came out just three years after the event occurred. While the BMB (Boston marathon bombing) was horrific, only 3 people died that day versus 168 on April 19th, 1995.



IMO, there hasn't been a movie or TV show about McVeigh and the OKC bombing because a substantial portion of the general American public would have a difficult time accepting it. The known individuals involved in the bomb plot (McVeigh, Terry Nichols, Michael Fortier, and Lori Fortier) were/are American citizens; three of them were/are Army veterans; and it does not help that the official story behind the bombing is riddled with inconsistencies.



Lastly, studios have an easier time selling the image of foreign-born Muslims terrorists as the "bad guys," especially to American audiences (which was why a movie about the BMB was an easy sell). However, if it's a movie or show about US-born terrorists (who are white and Army veterans to top it off) committing a terrorist attack on US soil, killing almost 200 other Americans, then it becomes a more delicate matter. At least, that is my theory because I cannot think of another logical reason as to why no studio has made a movie or show about the OKC bombing. Also, I would bet every dollar I have that if the people behind the OKC bombing had been foreign-born Muslims, a movie or two would have been released back in the 90s and by now a Netflix series would have been released.



I know my post is long, but I wanted to give y'all a good understanding of my thoughts on the matter. What are y'all's thoughts?