Does anyone else not feel the same since the pandemic?

2019-2022 feels like a weird fever dream. Right when march 13 / covid surge of 2020 hit, something shifted for me.
I still feel like that was so long ago but it’s like there’s also a time gap somehow
like my perception of time and my life just turned upside down but time kept moving and it still feels long ago.

Does anyone else feel like the covid years have been a total blur?
 
Yes, thats what it was supposed to do. It was a reset. Elites way of resetting the population.
 
part of the objective. build back better... after destroying the old system

you will be reassimilated, ts. resistance is futile. the great reset is upon you
 
payton said:
gl with dat, ts

boardwatch_borg.jpg
 
