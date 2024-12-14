Does anyone else not feel the same since the pandemic?

payton
Thomas Matthew Crooks
@Green
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2024
- Messages
- 1,432
- Reaction score
- 3,053
2019-2022 feels like a weird fever dream. Right when march 13 / covid surge of 2020 hit, something shifted for me.
I still feel like that was so long ago but it’s like there’s also a time gap somehow
like my perception of time and my life just turned upside down but time kept moving and it still feels long ago.
Does anyone else feel like the covid years have been a total blur?
