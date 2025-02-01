  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Does anyone else miss Mike Goldberg?

I was watching some old fights recently and it occurred to me just how much I miss Mike Goldberg calling the fights.

Yeah he made A lot of technical mistakes and didn't have a deep understanding of fighting, but what he lacked in those areas he made up for with pure enthusiasm. Watching Goldie call the big fights makes me aware of how lifeless and boring the current broadcast teams are. You can even sense Rogan is not the same without Goldie. Joe used to be like a giddy high school kid when Goldie was around, now he calls the fights like a lifeless corporate robot.

I don't care what anyone says, Goldie's voice is synonymous with the UFC's golden era, and many of those legendary moments would be worse off were it not for Goodies excitement and enthusiasm giving the PBP. Long live Goldie!
 
He has a great voice for the job, and frankly, as dumb as he frequently appeared, Cormier equals him in his own bumbling stupidity. That said, they're all more or less forgettable and irrelevant. Rogan is great as a pivotal figure of mockery, though.
 
I think it until I actually watch a fight he called. Then I remember I don't miss him at all I miss that ufc. I watch gsp vs Hughes 2 at least once a year as one should, Goldie doesn't help at all.
 
Great voice and amateur hour all in one.
 
