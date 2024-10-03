Does anyone else have fighters they irrationally dislike, even if they’re not your archetype scumbag?

I’m not talking about Ian Garry, khamzat or Adesanya who have pretty notorious hate groups (for valid reasons). I’m talking about fighters, who you irrationally dislike for whatever reason or other.



I’ll go first:



Michael Chandler - gonna have a separate article on the DW privilege of this lad. Never fought a true contender (ducked tsarukyan and makhachev when they were up and coming) yet gets every opportunity handed to him. Also, the cringe in those “motivational” posts of his…



Dan Hooker- no doubt, a real BMF and a true blood and guts warrior but why does it feel every split decision goes his way. Also like chandler, he pretty much refused to fights backwards in the rankings (twice in 12 fights) and can be delusional at times with some of his statements (might be the CTE)



Joaquin Buckley - viral KO or not, the guy just comes across as really irritating, with one of those super hittable faces. There was a rumor that he’s been kicked out of multiple gyms, and watching him on the mic, I can see why. Did really enjoy holland koing him.



Chris Curtis - really bad loser. Pretty much has a victim mentality when it comes to losses, blaming the judges for robbery’s in fights he clearly lost and claiming fighters run away, when they fight smart against him.



How about yourself Sherbros? What do you think of my picks and are there other fighters who for whatever irrational reason you dislike.