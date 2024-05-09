Does anyone else find the disregard for Pereira as a competent grappler irritating?

No. People can only go on what they've seen.



The only arguments I've seen for him being a competent grappler is "He trains under Glover" which doesn't mean anything. Glover being great on the ground doesn't automatically mean everybody associated with him is as well.



What we HAVE seen on the ground from Poatan so far is... not good. He took Adesanya down, was immediately swept, and then controlled for a full round. Again, this wasn't by Jacare or a high level wrestler. It was Izzy, a pure striker in MMA. The same Izzy that looked like a fish out of water on the ground against Jan.



He did manage to survive on the ground against Jiri and Jan, but again, those two are primarily strikers, especially Jiri. Jan struggled more than he did against Izzy but that seemed to be that he didn't have a significant size and strength advantage against Poatan like he did against Adesanya.





Now, obviously people improve. But you can't just assume that he has become some wizard on the ground in the meantime, or even a competent grappler, not until we see the evidence with our own eyes. And no, him being awarded a black belt doesn't count, he was a brown belt when he was outgrappled by Izzy.



What we have seen from Jones and Aspinall on the ground is a whole other level. The last time Aspinall took a bjj black belt down, he did whatever he wanted and quickly finished him with a straight armlock. He also has a significant weight and strength advantage over Pereira, he can put all his weight on him and tire him out like nobody else in his career to this point could.

Jones is another guy that has submission wins against blackbelts and grapplers way more proven than Poatan.



It's just people describing what they see. You can tell everybody to eat crow if Alex comes out and looks like Gordon Ryan in his next few fights, I just don't see that happening, somehow.