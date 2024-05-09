Does anyone else find the disregard for Pereira as a competent grappler irritating?

MAlexander22
He's been working with Glover for years. He doesn't need to work on his striking as an already world class striker. He will likely have brought plenty of top grapplers in to work with, as well as being overseen by Glover. So many mma commentators are speaking as if we just disregard him as a grappler, especially a defensive one. They say things like "if he gets taken down, he'll get chocked out easy" etc.
I don't understand how people can disregard an elite guy like this. Just because we haven't seen his grappling doesn't mean he'll easily get taken down and choked out by Jones or Aspinall, or even Ankalaev as soon as they get their hands on him. I don't know, it's just something that has been bothering me with mma "experts" currently.
