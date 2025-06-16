does anyone else fantasize about killing a criminal in hand-to-hand combat?

fries in the bag
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2025
- Messages
- 127
- Reaction score
- 228
i ask this question because in april i was at coachella with my gf when a dude grabbed her ass. i fucking knocked his ass out and the rush felt was incredible.
yeah i could've died if someone shot me but looking back it was worth it.
nothing worse than someone who disrespects you like that in public and doing nothing like a b*tch.
pics below:
- jordan neely rnc's a man threatening to kill passengers
- jiri spinning elbow ko
- man who harasses a woman, slaps her husband after he steps in
- jones submitting gane
yeah i could've died if someone shot me but looking back it was worth it.
nothing worse than someone who disrespects you like that in public and doing nothing like a b*tch.
pics below:
- jordan neely rnc's a man threatening to kill passengers
- jiri spinning elbow ko
- man who harasses a woman, slaps her husband after he steps in
- jones submitting gane
Last edited: