does anyone else fantasize about killing a criminal in hand-to-hand combat?

i ask this question because in april i was at coachella with my gf when a dude grabbed her ass. i fucking knocked his ass out and the rush felt was incredible.

yeah i could've died if someone shot me but looking back it was worth it.
nothing worse than someone who disrespects you like that in public and doing nothing like a b*tch.

pics below:
- jordan neely rnc's a man threatening to kill passengers
- jiri spinning elbow ko
- man who harasses a woman, slaps her husband after he steps in
- jones submitting gane


75WTNLZOFVHRDEPQTIYH26YFBA.jpg


ezgif-com-gif-maker-5.gif

bruh.png
Last edited:
Nah. I fantasize about sitting in the mountains in a hot tub with an old fashioned and my wife.
 
Yes…….




and people on here who say they don’t or didn’t are liars.
 
