Does anyone care about Paddy Pimblett anymore? (Hasn't fought since Dec 2023)

I'm not a fan of his but follow Sherbros very closely. Could have sworn prior to his fight with Gordon you couldn't go longer than a week without a few Paddy threads on here. Ever since then he has only fought one more time and I would say looked very subpar against the corpse of Tony Ferguson. He fought 3 times in 2022, once in 2023 (due to injury) and 0 times so far in 2024.



I 100% get why people can care less and focus on world class fighters but I must admit I am intrigued by his reputable downfall in the UFC or as others would say this is who Paddy has always been. A cocky B- level fighter who thinks he's Islam's level. I just want to see him fight one good fighter in their prime in the UFC to expose him but UFC and Paddy keep avoiding the elite it seems like.



It's been nearly half a year and it's normal for a pro fighter to not fight for a few months but not a peep not one single fight announced or gossiped about in 2024? What gives? He's very active on social media and no injuries to my knowledge.