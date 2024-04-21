Does anyone care about Paddy Pimblett anymore? (Hasn't fought since Dec 2023)

BoxingFan653

BoxingFan653

C-137
@Brown
Joined
Jan 13, 2014
Messages
4,364
Reaction score
2,227
I'm not a fan of his but follow Sherbros very closely. Could have sworn prior to his fight with Gordon you couldn't go longer than a week without a few Paddy threads on here. Ever since then he has only fought one more time and I would say looked very subpar against the corpse of Tony Ferguson. He fought 3 times in 2022, once in 2023 (due to injury) and 0 times so far in 2024.

I 100% get why people can care less and focus on world class fighters but I must admit I am intrigued by his reputable downfall in the UFC or as others would say this is who Paddy has always been. A cocky B- level fighter who thinks he's Islam's level. I just want to see him fight one good fighter in their prime in the UFC to expose him but UFC and Paddy keep avoiding the elite it seems like.

It's been nearly half a year and it's normal for a pro fighter to not fight for a few months but not a peep not one single fight announced or gossiped about in 2024? What gives? He's very active on social media and no injuries to my knowledge.
 
Last edited:
The gordon fight definitely damaged him. Not just because a lot of people thought he didn't win it. But add in how delusionally confident he was after the fact that the fight couldn't have been scored any other way than in his favor. Even the casuals picked up on it to a degree. Things haven't been the same since then. Still recognizable and popular, but not nearly as hotly as he once was on his entrance to the promotion and first few fights.
 
Sure, he is a great heel, he is probably fighting in Manchester in a couple of weeks.
 
BoxingFan653 said:
I'm saying but not a peep out of him since? I didnt see that he claimed hes going to fight RDA or Dan Hooker.
Click to expand...
I'm just saying that this thread is a few months premature. Not fighting for four months is perfectly normal.

If we still haven't heard anything in a couple of months, sure.

But the UFC is having a card in Manchester in the summer. He will be on that card if he's not injured.
 
Whoever thought Paddy was destined to be a top fighter has not been following his career prior to the UFC. He is a mid tier fighter at best.

He is a colorful character tho.. I say feed him to Money Moicano. Money Moicano likes Money.. Austrian School of economics motherfuckers.
 
BoxingFan653 said:
I'm not a fan of his but follow Sherbros very closely. Could have sworn prior to his fight with Gordon you couldn't go longer than a week without a few Paddy threads on here. Ever since then he has only fought one more time and I would say looked very subpar against the corpse of Tony Ferguson. He fought 3 times in 2022, once in 2023 (due to injury) and 0 times so far in 2024.

I 100% get why people can care less and focus on world class fighters but I must admit I am intrigued by his reputable downfall in the UFC or as others would say this is who Paddy has always been. A cocky B- level fighter who thinks he's Islam's level. I just want to see him fight one good fighter in their prime in the UFC to expose him but UFC and Paddy keep avoiding the elite it seems like.

It's been nearly half a year and it's normal for a pro fighter to not fight for a few months but not a peep not one single fight announced or gossiped about in 2024? What gives? He's very active on social media and no injuries to my knowledge.
Click to expand...

Why attack a fellow sherdogger?
 
Paddy has a bigger fan base than a good chunk of guys on the roster. People seem to care about him one way or another. He must be doing something right. I’d think the next uk show would make the most sense and I’m sure the ufc would agree. Still thinking either Dober or moicano.
 
BoxingFan653 said:
I'm not a fan of his but follow Sherbros very closely. Could have sworn prior to his fight with Gordon you couldn't go longer than a week without a few Paddy threads on here. Ever since then he has only fought one more time and I would say looked very subpar against the corpse of Tony Ferguson. He fought 3 times in 2022, once in 2023 (due to injury) and 0 times so far in 2024.

I 100% get why people can care less and focus on world class fighters but I must admit I am intrigued by his reputable downfall in the UFC or as others would say this is who Paddy has always been. A cocky B- level fighter who thinks he's Islam's level. I just want to see him fight one good fighter in their prime in the UFC to expose him but UFC and Paddy keep avoiding the elite it seems like.

It's been nearly half a year and it's normal for a pro fighter to not fight for a few months but not a peep not one single fight announced or gossiped about in 2024? What gives? He's very active on social media and no injuries to my knowledge.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BEATDOWNS
Paddy wants Money!
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
doggo
D
Fatback96
Paddy is somehow worse than I thought he was (and isn’t getting any better)
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
4K
Howard Moon
Howard Moon
NoBiasJustMMA
If you were the UFC match maker, who do you have Paddy fight next?
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
3K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,792
Messages
55,444,200
Members
174,776
Latest member
Skylar Friesen

Share this page

Back
Top