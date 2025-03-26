Does anyone browse sherdog while sitting on the toilet

Pierce 34 said:
Everytime I'm on the shitter, I just whip my phone out and browse on sherdog.

Hell I'm doing it right now.
No, because your phone will get covered in in fecal bacteria then you will put it against your face and then your loved ones will kiss your cheek....... Maybe it will just be safer to get them to kiss your other cheeks, probably less bacteria.....
 
William Huggins said:
I remember years ago there was this sherdogger who started a thread like 'My girl noticed me taking my Subway order into the bathroom with me and got freaked out. Is it not normal to eat while you're shitting?'. One of the most disturbing things I've seen on Sherdog

Zer said:
Damn Zer, that must have been a fucked up thread considering it shocked you
 
I'm regular so I'm in and out pretty quick.
Chia seeds and garbanzo beans FTW.
 
Always. I also rate my stool and upload it to mystinkystool. com
 
