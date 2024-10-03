Does anyone believe that Ngannou would've made more in the UFC if he stayed or at least the same amount of money?

  • I believe Ngannou would've made more in the UFC if he stayed.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I believe Ngannou would've made just as much in the UFC.

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • No, Dana White is clearly full of shit.

    Votes: 7 87.5%

  • I have no clue.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    8
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,024
Reaction score
45,452
Inspired by this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Media - "Ngannou hasn't earned more in boxing than he would have in UFC"

https://frontkick.online/latest/this-mornings-mma-news-in-short-35/ “That’s not necessarily true,” White said. “That’s the bullshit publicly that people believe, but that’s not the truth. Total bullshit. Total bullshit.” “That’s that whole myth that makes everybody go, ‘Oh, let’s f*cking go...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Obviously Dana White talks a lot of shit, but anyone believe in his bullshit?

Ngannou at least made 20+ million and I'm just lowballing it. How many fights would he had to have in the UFC to make that kind of money?

1223658093.jpg
 
8 million for Jones
8 million for Jones again
8 million for... Aspinall?

This is provided he wins all three. And you probably have to stretch all of these especially after the first which is the only figure I think we have

So.... Really no

Then again he probably wouldn't have gotten the AJ fight without at least doing well vs Fury

I've also heard Saudi money is untaxed but someone else probably knows better on that. Might be BS
 
