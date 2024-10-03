Does anyone believe that Ngannou would've made more in the UFC if he stayed or at least the same amount of money?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,024
- Reaction score
- 45,452
Inspired by this thread.
Obviously Dana White talks a lot of shit, but anyone believe in his bullshit?
Ngannou at least made 20+ million and I'm just lowballing it. How many fights would he had to have in the UFC to make that kind of money?
Media - "Ngannou hasn't earned more in boxing than he would have in UFC"
https://frontkick.online/latest/this-mornings-mma-news-in-short-35/ “That’s not necessarily true,” White said. “That’s the bullshit publicly that people believe, but that’s not the truth. Total bullshit. Total bullshit.” “That’s that whole myth that makes everybody go, ‘Oh, let’s f*cking go...
forums.sherdog.com
Obviously Dana White talks a lot of shit, but anyone believe in his bullshit?
Ngannou at least made 20+ million and I'm just lowballing it. How many fights would he had to have in the UFC to make that kind of money?