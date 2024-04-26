Does anyone actually think Pereira beat Izzy in their first fight?

Recently rewatched their first fight in kickboxing:



The first round was very close, with not much significantly landed. Izzy was landing more.

The second round was also close, with Adesanya landing more combinations but Pereira had some good one twos as well. Again, more volume from Izzy in a very close round.

The third round was Adesanya's without a question. Pereira was hitting air and Izzy was teeing off for most of the round.

So even if you're generous to Pereira and have it 1-1 going into the third, Izzy should be winning 2-1.

Does anyone actually think Pereira won this fight convincingly?
 
I get it, it’s hard to swallow. But pereira has beaten adesanya constantly, in many different ways. He is the better fighter.

Nitpicking over kickboxing stuff from years ago won’t change the bottom line. I’m sorry I can’t give context to the scoring criteria for kickboxing, but pereira put Izzy onto a stretcher the 2nd time so that satisfied me in that sport regarding those two.
 
Psychojoe86 said:
I get it, it’s hard to swallow. But pereira has beaten adesanya constantly, in many different ways. He is the better fighter.

Nitpicking over kickboxing stuff from years ago won’t change the bottom line. I’m sorry I can’t give context to the scoring criteria for kickboxing, but pereira put Izzy onto a stretcher the 2nd time so that satisfied me in that sport regarding those two.
So Izzy putting Pereira onto a stretcher settles their MMA rivalry right?

I'm not even a big Izzy fan. Besides being a weird guy, his title defenses have been mostly pretty dull.

But I think it's unfair to constantly spam "3-1 Pereira" when it'd be 2-2 if the judges had done their job.
 
is there a point to this thread or did you just want to debate people?
 
Alex having to cut to Middleweight depleted him of cerebrospinal fluid and made him more susceptible to being knocked out. Israel's win therefore shouldn't really count and we should all just agree that Alex is the better fighter when healthy.

Did I do it right? Great thread.
 
Very objective analysis, TS.

"Round 1 was close but Alex didn't really land much and Izzy landed more."
"Round 2 was pretty close and Alex did good but Izzy did better"
"Round 3 was a close round with Alex doing some good footwork but Izzy won the round"

You sound very unbiased and not at all butthurt

You'll see less and less Pereira threads once you guys stop sperging out
 
Psychojoe86 said:
I get it, it’s hard to swallow. But pereira has beaten adesanya constantly, in many different ways. He is the better fighter.

Nitpicking over kickboxing stuff from years ago won’t change the bottom line. I’m sorry I can’t give context to the scoring criteria for kickboxing, but pereira put Izzy onto a stretcher the 2nd time so that satisfied me in that sport regarding those two.
If you can't nitpick over kickboxing stuff from years ago then they are 1-1
 
achoo42 said:
So Izzy putting Pereira onto a stretcher settles their MMA rivalry right?

I'm not even a big Izzy fan. Besides being a weird guy, his title defenses have been mostly pretty dull.

But I think it's unfair to constantly spam "3-1 Pereira" when it'd be 2-2 if the judges had done their job.
That’s fair. And in all reality, I’m not a kickboxing fan. I’m an mma fan.

Alex and Izzy are 1-1 in mma

However… Izzy is clearly triggered by Alex, afraid to face him again, and is losing to the similar opponents. So to weigh all the context of their history age results, Alex is ahead imo.

Izzy has a decent title reign, 5 defenses. It’s his strongest evidence of superiority. But Alex is en route to achieving bigger and better things, while Izzy is currently in a pit.

There’s still more to come, will be a fun ride
 
Brigfa2 said:
If you can't nitpick over kickboxing stuff from years ago then they are 1-1
All good. But in mma, Izzy is refusing to fight him again, Alex is champion now, and Izzy was just dominated by Strickland.

pereira is the better fighter. My opinion at least.
 
WhiteMousse said:
Very objective analysis, TS.

"Round 1 was close but Alex didn't really land much and Izzy landed more."
"Round 2 was pretty close and Alex did good but Izzy did better"
"Round 3 was a close round with Alex doing some good footwork but Izzy won the round"

You sound very unbiased and not at all butthurt

You'll see less and less Pereira threads once you guys stop sperging out
You should just watch the fight.

gimmick122 said:
Alex having to cut to Middleweight depleted him of cerebrospinal fluid and made him more susceptible to being knocked out. Israel's win therefore shouldn't really count and we should all just agree that Alex is the better fighter when healthy.

Did I do it right? Great thread.
I mean yeah. Alex is the better fighter at 205, I'm sure. Izzy weighs 205 soaking wet. What's your point?
 
What’s your point TS? Are you trying to convince yourself it’s actually 2-2 lol

Pereira is a 2 division champ who has beaten everyone that beat Izzy.
 
Btw I know there’s a lot of tension between fans of both these fighters, but this rivalry has been nothing short of epic. Both Alex and Izzy are awesome fighters and they’ve given us great performances. I really do hope they fight mma one more time.

Maybe if Izzy beats DDP, he goes up and fights pereira
 
achoo42 said:
"3-1 Pereira" doesn't actually carry much weight if it was actually 2-2.
Unless you’re Adesanya’s mom does it matter? You’re not changing anyone’s mind and nobody is changing yours.
 
