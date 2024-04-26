Does anyone actually think Pereira beat Izzy in their first fight?

Recently rewatched their first fight in kickboxing:







The first round was very close, with not much significantly landed. Izzy was landing more.



The second round was also close, with Adesanya landing more combinations but Pereira had some good one twos as well. Again, more volume from Izzy in a very close round.



The third round was Adesanya's without a question. Pereira was hitting air and Izzy was teeing off for most of the round.



So even if you're generous to Pereira and have it 1-1 going into the third, Izzy should be winning 2-1.



Does anyone actually think Pereira won this fight convincingly?