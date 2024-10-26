Does anyone actually believe Ankalev is going to shoot on Alex?

I just see no reality where Ank doesn't try to stand and bang with Alex. Ank had the chance to take it to the ground with Rakic a couple of times in their fight near the end of the 3rd and during the second where Rakic tried shooting and Ank stuffed it yet chose not to. No way Ank doesn't go full retard thinking he's a K-1 grand prix champ and trying to KO Alex. Ankalev fans, Ya boy's time has come. Time for Papa Poatan to tuck him in and put him to sleep once and for all.