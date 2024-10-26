Does anyone actually believe Ankalev is going to shoot on Alex?

I just see no reality where Ank doesn't try to stand and bang with Alex. Ank had the chance to take it to the ground with Rakic a couple of times in their fight near the end of the 3rd and during the second where Rakic tried shooting and Ank stuffed it yet chose not to. No way Ank doesn't go full retard thinking he's a K-1 grand prix champ and trying to KO Alex. Ankalev fans, Ya boy's time has come. Time for Papa Poatan to tuck him in and put him to sleep once and for all.
 
You know he wanted to make this fight as exciting as possible, right? Dana basically said he had to in order to get the shot. If he gets the shot, he'll be safe to rassle!
 
He never rassles though, so I doubt he will. He has that big dumb "everyone is wrong but I'm right" energy and he probably believes that he can 100% KO pereira. Which is... a stretch, from what we saw tonight.
 
Tell that to Jan.
 
Gotta...



Bruv

It's the only way we can grow sometimes.

Fighters learn and game plans change depending on the opponent. Just like Ank was checking a whole lot of kicks in this fight and clearly wasn't against Jan.
 
since ankalaev is a peaceful muslim he can actually shoot pereira
stock-photo-muslim-arab-with-a-gun-close-up-of-young-guy-in-shemag-keffiyeh-traditional-arabic-headgear-583587739.jpg
 
Lol.
 
Ank wasn't checking anything. Most of those leg kicks went unanswered lol..
 
It's for a title. Hes fought really dumb in the past but this would be the fight that counts.
At the same time he needs to set it up, tho. Pereira training with Glover for years is good practice for TDD and sub defense. Old man Glover was a monster even when he got old.
 
His only chance of winning is a lucky punch or that he’s hiding an incredible grappling game specifically to uncork it for that fight. Considering he lists himself as orthodox but fights southpaw, there may be cause to suspect this. However, I don’t think so
 
If he fights like he did today he’s getting knocked out hard ….what were the leg kick stats ?
 
Eventually he will. The question is will he be shooting a TD because he wants to take Alex down or because did he shoot on Alex because Alex forced him to panic wrestle.
 
I don't think he'll be able to panic wrestle if Alex touches that chin.
 
