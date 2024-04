Follow all your local promotions and MMA gyms on social media, they will be looking for random fighters to fill out upcoming cards



I used to help manage and promote on the local MMA scene and they would need last minute fighters for just about every single card



Has he fought amateur yet?

Is he licensed?

Are his medicals up to date?



These are 3 important questions that you are gonna need to provide proof of so you better be on top of that