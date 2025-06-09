Does anybody have information about Pete Sell (Drago)?

E

Eric Silva 2.0

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Sep 23, 2020
Messages
9,584
Reaction score
12,135
I was at UFC 316 on Saturday and in between fights I went out by the food concessions. As I was standing there, Pete Sell walked by and I noticed he had a severe limp. I'm hoping it's just a training injury that's healing but was wondering if anybody had any information about him about his health and what he's doing in life? Is he still teaching/working with Serra or any other updates. He was on the wrong side of one of the most memorable KO's in the history of MMA with Scott Smith. He also was a part of that TUF season (Hughes vs Serra) which was a good one. TIA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,399
Messages
57,399,376
Members
175,692
Latest member
Autonym

Share this page

Back
Top