Does anybody have information about Pete Sell (Drago)?

I was at UFC 316 on Saturday and in between fights I went out by the food concessions. As I was standing there, Pete Sell walked by and I noticed he had a severe limp. I'm hoping it's just a training injury that's healing but was wondering if anybody had any information about him about his health and what he's doing in life? Is he still teaching/working with Serra or any other updates. He was on the wrong side of one of the most memorable KO's in the history of MMA with Scott Smith. He also was a part of that TUF season (Hughes vs Serra) which was a good one. TIA