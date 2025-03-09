Does anybody believe Ank negated Alex’s Black Magic?

Usssssyyyy
We all know Ankalaev believed that Alex was using some tribal black magic to help win his fights, he even claimed this wouldn’t work against him because he was a practising Muslim.
Who here believes Alex’s magic was negated last night hence why he looked so off? It could be true as Ankalaev really believed this.
