Does anybody believe Ank negated Alex’s Black Magic?

We all know Ankalaev believed that Alex was using some tribal black magic to help win his fights, he even claimed this wouldn’t work against him because he was a practising Muslim.

Who here believes Alex’s magic was negated last night hence why he looked so off? It could be true as Ankalaev really believed this.
 
Perriera brought black magic to a wizard and unicorn fight, what did he think was going to happen? Also, fuck science, let's all be idiots.
 
I believe it…

I’m predicting a good number of 205ers and Heavyweights converting to Islam in the following weeks…
 
So, devout Islam > black chama magic > Jiri's samurai white magic? Or maybe styles make fights in the world of woo just like they do in the cage. Maybe Jiri's white magic will defeat Anks Islam.
 
That dark magic shit didn't work like it worked on Jiri.

 
Natural Order said:
Allah > Papa Shango confirmed

no it's all fairy tale bullshit people believing this shit in the 21st century is just crazy
 
I noticed when Pierre fought Izzy it was a battle of indigenous tribal black magic. They both believe it so it’s part of the mental war. Most champs are devout believers.
 
