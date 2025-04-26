Does Anthony Smith get cut after tonight?

If Anthony didn't give away a free win to Reyes after his last fight (for being an emotional wreck), he wouldn't be on a 3-fight losing streak.
He's about to get creamed by Zhang tonight whom is 10x tougher than Reyes.
If he doesn't get cut after tonight, should he move up to the HW division?
 
