Does Anthony Joshua beat Fury?

I'd still like to see it but unfortunately it's lost quite a bit of its luster. It should've happened 5+ years ago. At one point it was supposed to but we got the Fury vs Wilder trilogy instead.
 
Pierce 34 said:
Fury doesn't want the match. Probably hurt his ego
He's never been keen on fighting AJ. If he was then he wouldn't have pulled so many shenanigans during their last round of negotiations. Fury deliberately torpedoed them. Sabotage isn't something foreign to him. He also did it to Usyk initially before he came back to the table when the Saudis offered him so much money that he couldn't refuse.
 
