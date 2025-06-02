Does american kickboxing still exist?

American kickboxing is generally referred to as "full contact". It's practiced almost exclusively in Europe (mostly just in the UK, Ireland, France and the former Soviet states). It's almost never seen in the US.



To my knowledge the only "full contact" fights put on here are in the IKF world championships and the WAKO USA national championships.

I've never been to the WAKO tournament, but I've been to the IKF tournament a few times. There were, at most, 4 full contact brackets on average.



The IKF actually discontinued it for 3 out of the 4 tournaments I've been too. They're apparently bringing it back for this year's tournament, but I would expect there to be very few people who sign up for it. Most who do will probably end up getting moved into a low kick or K-1 rules bracket anyway.