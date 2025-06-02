Does american kickboxing still exist?

Pierce 34 said:
The type of kickboxing where they banned kicks below the leg and it was a lot of Karate/TKD spinning kicks involved

Rick Rufus come to mind. Any American kickboxing league still in place?
Click to expand...
.yes it's called WAKO. They have different rule sets
 
It does in some ways in UK.
Hard to find it though as it's not easily advertised other than "kickboxing".
I think PKU or something.
 
American kickboxing is generally referred to as "full contact". It's practiced almost exclusively in Europe (mostly just in the UK, Ireland, France and the former Soviet states). It's almost never seen in the US.

To my knowledge the only "full contact" fights put on here are in the IKF world championships and the WAKO USA national championships.
I've never been to the WAKO tournament, but I've been to the IKF tournament a few times. There were, at most, 4 full contact brackets on average.

The IKF actually discontinued it for 3 out of the 4 tournaments I've been too. They're apparently bringing it back for this year's tournament, but I would expect there to be very few people who sign up for it. Most who do will probably end up getting moved into a low kick or K-1 rules bracket anyway.
 
No leagues but they still have some promotions that have kickboxing fights with moon shoes along with other types of matches. You might have a card that has moon shoes kickboxing, MMA and kickboxing.

I can't remember the promotion but many years ago I saw a match with crazy rules. It was moon shoes kickboxing but they had an insane amount of rounds. I think it was like 10?
 
NoSmilez said:
No leagues but they still have some promotions that have kickboxing fights with moon shoes along with other types of matches. You might have a card that has moon shoes kickboxing, MMA and kickboxing.

I can't remember the promotion but many years ago I saw a match with crazy rules. It was moon shoes kickboxing but they had an insane amount of rounds. I think it was like 10?
Click to expand...
Title fights in full contact style fights were 12 rounds
 
Pierce 34 said:
The type of kickboxing where they banned kicks below the leg and it was a lot of Karate/TKD spinning kicks involved

Rick Rufus come to mind. Any American kickboxing league still in place?
Click to expand...
Member when rick roufus got his fat american ass kick by a little Thai. Chanpuek broke his leg and kicked his ass.

Edit: lol the wigga of sherdog is angry at me spamming agry faces, calm down paddy bitch jamaican no get angrey mi man 😂💩
 
Last edited:
Saku'sEar said:
The lamest form of kickboxing lol 'ish ish ish dont kick my legs please ish ish ish jeej i scored a point ish ish ish'.
Click to expand...
Funny thing is that back in the 1980's at WKA events, fighters that threw lots of low kicks were booed in favor of guys that threw high kicks.
 
Hell Yeah it does...

gif.gif
 
It still exists in Europe, both with fullcontact rules and semicontact. Sometimes with lowkicks allowed and sometimes not.

In Sweden however Muay Thai and K1 is the most common rulesets.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,254
Messages
57,389,282
Members
175,689
Latest member
RowenaH967

Share this page

Back
Top