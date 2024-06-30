Does Alex have the 3rd greatest LHW reign behind Jon and Wand?

Frank Sham had more defenses but it was the 90s in a prehistoric era



Tito and Chuck had more UFC title defenses but they did it in the B Leagues when most the best LHWs were in PRIDE



DC defended 3 times to Alex's 2 but he was the placeholder paper champ with Jon suspended so he wasn't even lineally the best LHW like Alex is



Lyoto, Shogun, Rampage, Hashad, Hendo, Glover etc. didn't even have a reign. Is Alex the 3rd greatest reign in LHW history?