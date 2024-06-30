  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Does Alex have the 3rd greatest LHW reign behind Jon and Wand?

Frank Sham had more defenses but it was the 90s in a prehistoric era

Tito and Chuck had more UFC title defenses but they did it in the B Leagues when most the best LHWs were in PRIDE

DC defended 3 times to Alex's 2 but he was the placeholder paper champ with Jon suspended so he wasn't even lineally the best LHW like Alex is

Lyoto, Shogun, Rampage, Hashad, Hendo, Glover etc. didn't even have a reign. Is Alex the 3rd greatest reign in LHW history?
 
Reach Finesse said:
I still have Chuck 2nd but Alex is close
Chuck had a greater UFC reign but everyone knew the UFC was the B Leagues when Chuck was champ as seen when he stepped into PRIDE GP and got murked by Rampage after going life and death with Reem.
 
I don't think he is quite there yet, I am trying not to have recency bias
 
how many wins does he have in LHW?
his resume sucks in LHW though
lets be honest
 
ExitLUPin said:
Chuck had a greater UFC reign but everyone knew the UFC was the B Leagues when Chuck was champ as seen when he stepped into PRIDE GP and got murked by Rampage after going life and death with Reem.
I mean Jiri best win is going to life and death with old man glover...Hill is a joke...I had Jan winning
 
Alex & Izzy showed how striking specialists with a few years of grappling training would fucking laps against the MMA dudes who've been training it for 15-20 years
 
ryun253 said:
Alex showed how a specialist with a few years of grappling training would fucking laps against the top strikers of MMA
Alex was the P4P no. 1 ranked kickboxer being 2 weight MW and LHW champ before he got to UFC tho

1719725231960.png

There are many kickboxers even who Alex and Izzy have fought that have done horribly in MMA. He is DIFFERENT.

In fact there are much more examples of kickboxer transition failures in MMA than other way around. The likes of Alex, Izzy, Mirko, Hunt are the special outliers.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Frank Sham had more defenses but it was the 90s in a prehistoric era

Tito and Chuck had more UFC title defenses but they did it in the B Leagues when most the best LHWs were in PRIDE

DC defended 3 times to Alex's 2 but he was the placeholder paper champ with Jon suspended so he wasn't even lineally the best LHW like Alex is

Lyoto, Shogun, Rampage, Hashad, Hendo, Glover etc. didn't even have a reign. Is Alex the 3rd greatest reign in LHW history?
If DC is a paper champ that means Jones is a pharmaceutical champ… who arguably lost to Gus, Santos, & Reyes.
 
orca said:
how many wins does he have in LHW?
his resume sucks in LHW though
lets be honest
He's 4-0 with 3 finishes. All 4 fights are against guys that are currently ranked in the top 5. Name wise not the sexiest list but all he can do is fight who they give him.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Chuck had a greater UFC reign but everyone knew the UFC was the B Leagues when Chuck was champ as seen when he stepped into PRIDE GP and got murked by Rampage after going life and death with Reem.
Life and death with reem being winning a fight in 3 minutes by knockout, about half of which he spent wrestling with him, controlling him. It is the weirdest narrative that people still say.

He got stung in the opening seconds before clinching and that equals to getting destroyed before Overeem gassed somehow.
 
560ti said:
He's 4-0 with 3 finishes. All 4 fights are against guys that are currently ranked in the top 5.

I don't have him on any all-time LHW list but that's far from "his LHW resume sucks let's be honest".
All 4 were against champs or former champs too but Jamahal was a paper champ. Still a top 5 at least.
 
