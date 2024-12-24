Does AKA have any fighters that aren’t Russian?

biscuitsbrah

biscuitsbrah

Intergender World Champion
@Gold
Joined
Nov 28, 2013
Messages
16,309
Reaction score
13,565
They used to have so many top contenders and champions.

I noticed that Islam, Umar, and Tagir are doing their own camps at the Apex and PI. It got me thinking, when the Dagestani’s aren’t there, are there any other top guys training there?
 
Last edited:
Probably not Javier Mendez is like fully fanboying for the dagestanis all the time too I think the majority of the big money he gets comes from doing their camps.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
They used to have so many top contenders and champions.

I noticed that Islam, Umar, and Tagir are doing their own camps at the Apex and PI. It got me thinking, when the Dagestani’s aren’t there, are there any other top guys training there?
Click to expand...
They used to have an elite Mexican fighter there

i
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

don't ask
Who are the Dagestanis in the UFC right now?
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
don't ask
don't ask
Ogata
Any UFC fighters from Hayastan Dojo?
Replies
6
Views
388
Ogata
Ogata
krelianx
Bellator's Russian talent rivals some of the best in the UFC
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
HuskySamoan
HuskySamoan
krelianx
A Potential hurdle... Russian-Dagestani / Eastern European takeover
5 6 7
Replies
124
Views
4K
Noraaq
Noraaq

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,154
Messages
56,694,722
Members
175,356
Latest member
Amir_Deb_Boy

Share this page

Back
Top