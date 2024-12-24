Does AKA have any fighters that aren’t Russian?

biscuitsbrah
Intergender World Champion
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2013
- Messages
- 16,309
- Reaction score
- 13,565
They used to have so many top contenders and champions.
I noticed that Islam, Umar, and Tagir are doing their own camps at the Apex and PI. It got me thinking, when the Dagestani’s aren’t there, are there any other top guys training there?
I noticed that Islam, Umar, and Tagir are doing their own camps at the Apex and PI. It got me thinking, when the Dagestani’s aren’t there, are there any other top guys training there?
Last edited: