Does a brand new Dodge Charger impress you?

Richmma80
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
Aug 9, 2012
- Messages
- 3,527
- Reaction score
- 5,258
I have this coworker. He received workman's comp back in around 2010. This was back when houses were super cheap. Instead of buying a house with the money he bought two cars. He bought a brand new Dodge Charger and a brand new Ford Explorer SUV. This was back when you could buy a decent home for 50k.
Now, both vehicles are long gone. They started having issues and were getting too expensive to fix. If he bought a house then, it would be paid off by now. Now he's complaining because his landlord jacked up his rent again.
I remember him showing off his new Dodge like it was a BMW or something. That was a piece of sbit car. Started having serious issues before it even hit 75k miles.
