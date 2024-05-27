Does a brand new Dodge Charger impress you?

Richmma80 said: I have this coworker. He received workman's comp back in around 2010. This was back when houses were super cheap. Instead of buying a house with the money he bought two cars. He bought a brand new Dodge Charger and a brand new Ford Explorer SUV. This was back when you could buy a decent home for 50k.



Now, both vehicles are long gone. They started having issues and were getting too expensive to fix. If he bought a house then, it would be paid off by now. Now he's complaining because his landlord jacked up his rent again.



I remember him showing off his new Dodge like it was a BMW or something. That was a piece of sbit car. Started having serious issues before it even hit 75k miles. Click to expand...

under very precise conditions

He should have at least made a downpayment on a house, WTFAs far as Chargers and Challengers.. let's just say Dodge knows their market well. They are catering exclusively to people who want big, bad, and loud cars. They look at stats on paper and think they are joining the elite class of car owners with their purchase.What Dodge doesn't tell you is that a lot of the performance numbers they publish are mostly theoretical. I'm not saying they are unachievable, because they are achievable. With all that power and without proper mechanisms to put that power to the ground these cars are routinely being outperformed by cars with smaller hp claims.Sometimes when I'm bored I'll dick around with 0-60 times website and compare carsA Challenger SRT8 392 from that era made 470hp and 470tq- yet it gets beaten soundly by a BMW M340i or Supra GR 3.0 (same engine) that only make 382 hp 369 tq. They are a full second faster to 60 and at least .5 seconds faster in the 1/4 mile.Car and Driver has a comprehensive list of cars that have run their lightning lap at a raceway they useAgain, even the SRT8 models are performing similarly to smaller cars with smaller engines, like a Subaru WRX or Honda Civic Si or Toyota GR86.Heck even the Charger SRT Hellcat on that list with a listed whopping HP rating of 707 is having trouble keeping up with BMW M240/M340