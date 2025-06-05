Dodge Charger Daytona EV Thoughts?

I currently drive a 2019 Genesis G90 - Gorgeous car that I have been very happy with. However, it is just about to hit 100,000KM, and I noticed that local dealerships are offering really great deals on the new Dodge Charger Daytona (new two door EV).



Now, I know it has gotten terrible reviews BUT, the cars are being sold $15,000 below MSRP (in a market where everything has gone up significantly). Out the door, I can get a Base Charger Daytona RT for $52,000CAD (So roughly $40K USD).



I'm super tempted, but I'm trying to convince myself that there is nothing actually wrong with the car that I have now (beyond getting a bit old).



PS: Polestar has a promotion offering a $299/month lease on the Polestar 2 Long Range. I'm not a fan, but you can't really beat that value in today's market.